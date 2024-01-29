Jacquemus' Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show, "Les Sculptures," brought out a lot of the who's who of familiar faces in Paris on Monday.

Among them was Kristin Davis, who wore a monochromatic canary yellow ensemble that incorporated a matching pantsuit, bag and pumps.

The "Sex and the City" alum previously made an appearance in the fashion label's video while channeling the persona of the famous character she played, Charlotte York.

Kristin Davis and Simon Porte Jacquemus attend the "Les Sculptures" Jacquemus' Fashion Show in Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France, Jan. 29, 2024. Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

The "And Just Like That..." star posed for several snaps, including one with the fashion company's founder Simon Porte Jacquemus.

The duo smiled and embraced one another while posing in front of a brick wall.

Kylie Jenner attends the "Les Sculptures" Jacquemus' Fashion Show in Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France, Jan. 29, 2024. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

In addition to Davis, reality star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner sat front row for the show in a striking red mini dress that incorporated padded shoulders and a ruched design. She paired the look with matching pumps that included bow detailing, a micro Jacquemus purse and dark shades.

While Jenner posed for several photos solo, her daughter Stormi, 5, twinned with her in a crimson-toned T-shirt, a sweater tied around her shoulders and a head full of voluminous ringlets.

Jack Harlow attends the "Les Sculptures" Jacquemus' Fashion Show in Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France, Jan. 29, 2024. Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Following the lineup of first-row attendees, rapper Jack Harlow also posed for cameras at this season's show.

The "Lovin on Me" rapper kept his look cool and casual in a striped shirt, black pants and shoes.

Julia Roberts and Edward Enninful attend the "Les Sculptures" Jacquemus' Fashion Show in Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France, Jan. 29, 2024. Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images

While there were a host of other notables there, it was hard to miss actor Julia Roberts. She showed up wearing a structured black topcoat, a small black purse that included a gold rimmed handle, sheer tights and patent leather pumps that included an ankle strap. Her look was complete with wavy hair and bangs that she debuted last year while attending an event in Geneva.

The "Pretty Woman" star posed for photographers alongside British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.