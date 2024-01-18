Move over Carrie Bradshaw... Charlotte York is having a fashion moment.

Kristin Davis stars in a new video with Jacquemus, and she's channeling her pristine "And Just Like That..." character.

She's seen in the fashion label's latest Instagram video opening a delivery that includes a gray V-neck sweater.

In true Charlotte form, Davis joyfully opens the box while wearing a crisp white shirt, square-shaped gold earrings and protective gloves.

The narrator of the video is heard explaining how satisfying the experience of opening the box is for Davis.

"The sound of fabric neatly unfolding, knitwear being caressed ... the soft patting of hands," the voice says as the "Sex And The City" alum is seen gleefully embracing the cashmere sweater.

At the end of the short clip, Davis smiles with the sweater tied around her shoulders.

While Jacquemus didn't share too many details about Davis' involvement with the brand, it did highlight that its upcoming "The Sculptures" -- or "LES SCULPTURES" -- fashion show would be happening live on Jan. 29.

The upcoming show will showcase the label's Fall/Winter 2024 collection -- and some have speculated that Charlotte York might be the muse behind it.

Jacquemus was founded in 2009 by French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus. The brand carries everything from apparel to accessories, and has featured numerous famous faces in its previous campaigns, including Blackpink member Jennie, models Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, and rapper and singer Bad Bunny.

The luxury label's famous micro "Le Chiquito" bag gained popularity a few years ago and has been worn by everyone from Rihanna to Jenner and more.