Louis Vuitton is making its official debut into the world of makeup.
The iconic French fashion house announced the launch of its first beauty collection, La Beauté Louis Vuitton, arriving in fall 2025.
While full product details are still under wraps, the line is expected to feature luxurious, high-performance cosmetics crafted with innovative formulas and bold pigments -- and with legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath serving as creative director of cosmetics, beauty lovers are already buzzing with anticipation.
The collection is expected to include 55 lipsticks, 10 lip balms and eight eye palettes, according to WWD.
McGrath, widely regarded as one of the most influential makeup artists in the world, brings decades of backstage and red carpet experience to the brand's first foray into cosmetics.
Known for her visionary looks at major runway shows (including Louis Vuitton's own), McGrath has set the standard for artistic, cutting-edge makeup through her own brand, Pat McGrath Labs, and now, she's taking that expertise to Louis Vuitton.
"Working backstage for over 20 years at Louis Vuitton fashion shows, I am thrilled to now play such a key role in the launch of La Beauté Louis Vuitton, which is the result of extraordinary craftmanship, creativity and innovation," McGrath said in a press release.
She continued, "The beauty universe is about so much more than just product, and what we are creating here will unlock a new level in luxury beauty."
Though this marks Louis Vuitton's first official beauty collection, the brand's history with cosmetics goes back nearly a century. In the 1920s, the house designed custom vanity cases, makeup brushes and luxury powder compacts for elite clientele, including opera singers and composers.
The launch of La Beauté Louis Vuitton is a modern extension of the luxury label's legacy, aimed at accompanying clients through every part of their lifestyle -- from fashion to accessories, and now to beauty.
"La Beauté Louis Vuitton is a natural business evolution, driven by our meticulous attention to quality, formula and innovation," said Louis Vuitton chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari. "Through this new universe, we have the opportunity to further accompany clients in their everyday lives with purpose and pleasure, while continuing to celebrate our creativity and heritage."