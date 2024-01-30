Pat McGrath's latest creative direction for Maison Margiela's spring 2024 show is truly a work of art.

The iconic makeup artist transformed models into real-life porcelain dolls with glowing glass skin, and the result is chef's kiss.

McGrath incorporated bleached brows replaced with pencil-thin arches, plus painterly washes of eyeshadow and an array of jewel tones, as well as flushed doll-like cheeks. The look was completed with a coat of super-shiny glaze made to mimic the smooth reflective quality of glass.

The artistic looks have been so captivating that makeup enthusiasts all over the internet have tried re-creating them.

One McGrath-approved recreation was executed by Instagram user taontm.

"A MAJOR thank you to @taontm for this gorgeous @maisonmargiela 2024 Artisanal Haute Couture show recreation," McGrath captioned a repost of the beauty influencer's recreation. "ICONIC! I have seen ALL of your creations, so make sure to continue tagging me. Sending love to you all!"

Get the look:

To get a more natural version of the porcelain glass look, McGrath shared in a statement that you should prep the skin with Pat McGrath Labs Divine Skin: Rose 001™ The Essence.

"Then perfect using the Sublime Perfection Foundation," advised McGrath. "For the ultimate glowing cheeks, apply and blend the Divine Blush: Legendary Glow Colour Balm for a flushed doll-like look."

In case you're ready to channel your inner artist, you can try it yourself using McGrath's must-have products, below.

