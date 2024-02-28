Melanie Brown -- better known as Mel B, aka "Scary Spice" -- has a love for leopard prints, and she's letting the world know.

The Spice Girls member took to the beloved girl group's TikTok to show off all of her items that feature the animal print by jumping in on the viral "of course" trend that's been taking over social media for the past few months.

Mel B opens the video wearing a brown jumpsuit and leopard-print boots, saying, "I'm Scary Spice! Of course I've got leopard-print boots!"

Brown goes on to show off her leopard-print oven gloves, backpack, coat, snuggie, slippers, couch, and even her nails.

Since posting, the fun clip has garnered more than 6.7 million views and thousands of comments. While many were impressed by the the former "America's Got Talent" judge's collection of leopard-print items, others also pointed out how great the 48-year-old singer looks.

"I'm scary spice - of course I haven't aged a day since 1997!" wrote one fan.

Throughout Brown's tenure with the Spice Girls, she was often seen wearing leopard-print looks while performing. She sang alongside bandmates Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham, Melanie "Sporty Spice" Chisholm, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, and Geri "Ginger Spice" Halliwell, all of whom deeply played into their stage names by showing unique styles that matched their Spice Girls personas.

Earlier this year, Brown stopped by "The Jennifer Hudson Show" to tease that a special surprise may be coming from the Spice Girls soon.

"I'm such a blabbermouth. I get told off all the time for announcing stuff that I'm not meant to announce," she revealed. "But what I can say is we're definitely working on something together -- all five of us."