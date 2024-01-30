Michael B. Jordan is shining as the face of David Yurman's latest campaign.

The prestigious jewelry brand tapped the actor and director to front its first Men's High Jewelry collection, titled "The Vault."

Against a navy backdrop, and captured by renowned photographer Tyler Mitchell, Jordan is seen wearing an array of jewelry pieces from the latest launch.

"The theme of this campaign is where all artists thrive to be: being your own person," said Jordan in a statement. "We all bring something different to the table; it's what makes us unique."

He continued, "Working with David Yurman has given me the chance to work with artists to create something universal, classic and reimagined."

Inspired by architecture, mythology and nature, the new 30-piece assortment features an array of bold bracelets, necklaces, rings and cufflinks.

"Curiosity and innovation have stood at the core of David Yurman from the very beginning, and there's no better time to forge a new path in men's jewelry than now," said president and chief creative officer Evan Yurman in a statement.

Further speaking to Jordan's involvement, Yurman said, "Michael is a multitalented artist who exhibits a mastery and elegance in every project that he takes on – there's no one better suited to communicate the magnitude of this collection than him."

This isn't the "Creed III" star's first foray into the world of fashion campaigns. He's previously worked with brands including Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Coach, and several others.