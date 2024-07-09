Sha'Carri Richardson is glowing in gold for Vogue's August 2024 digital cover.
The USA Track & Field star is featured on the outlet's cover wearing a bright Ralph Lauren Collection bodysuit and skirt. The bottom portion of her look is seen flowing in the wind, and she looks like she's in position to run on a track with gold Nike sneakers and her signature long, decorated nails.
Photographed by Luis Alberto Rodriguez, we also get a great view of Richardson's braided cornrows and curls.
In another shot, Richardson is seen joyfully smiling in a green and beige embroidered Bode tank top and gold sequin shorts. The look was paired with gold leaf designed Gianvito Rossi sandals.
The 100-meter world champion opened up to the Vogue in an accompanying interview about where she is mentally, prepping for the Paris Olympics and more.
Richardson had to sit out the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics after she tested positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana. Now, she'll have the opportunity to compete in the Olympics for the first time at the Paris Games.
Speaking about her triumphant return to the world stage, Richardson, who clinched an Olympic spot last month and was officially named to the Paris roster on Tuesday, told Vogue, "I'm not back, I'm better."
She continued, "I don't just mean I'm a better runner. It's beyond that. I'm better at being Sha'Carri. I'm better at being myself."
Richardson went on to share how family love and support is a big part of her life, adding, "I've been blessed, because I've had other people in my life who have helped me along."
She also opened up how demanding it can be behind the scenes as she prepares to compete. "You keep showing up," she said of her training. "No matter what."
She continued, "Most people, they only think of track every four years. The Olympics, that's all there is -- those few seconds on TV. But for me, track is my life on a day-to-day basis. Everything I do -- what I eat, what I drink, if I stay up too late -- it's all reflected on the track. Every choice. That's what the world doesn't see."
The 2024 Summer Olympics will kick off July 26 in Paris and run through Aug. 11.