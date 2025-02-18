Kim Kardashian's viral brand SKIMS and sports titan Nike have partnered on an all-new collaborative line of activewear dropping soon, aptly called NikeSKIMS.
The duo announced the partnership in a press release on Tuesday, Feb. 18, stating that NikeSKIMS will "disrupt the global fitness and activewear industry with best-in-class innovation in service of all women athletes."
The statement included an asterisk to expand on the word "athlete" with a citation at the bottom, which read, "If you have a body, you are an athlete."
Nike has long been known for its innovative takes on active clothing, from world-class sneakers and basketball shoes to the popular Dri-FIT technology used to create sweat-wicking clothing.
SKIMS specializes in body-conscious active, lounge and undergarment pieces that can be worn in a variety of ways and settings, all meant to be comfortable while making the wearer feel confident.
By joining forces, the brands aim to create a new hybrid in the fitness space where SKIMS' popular designs utilize Nike's expertly engineered clothing to create a fresh, fashion-forward hybrid that is both strong and feminine at once.
"We're energized by the opportunity to build a new brand and shake things up for the next generation of athletes with NikeSKIMS," said Heidi O'Neill, president of Consumer, Product and Brand at Nike.
She added, "We will invite even more athletes into sport and movement with product that makes them feel strong and sexy."
While there is no hard launch date for NikeSKIMS yet, the brand will be available online and in select stores in the spring with updates available here. Following the initial drop, a global expansion is set for early 2026 with new markets and retail locations available, as well as with wholesale partners.
Check back as we stay tuned to show you more when NikeSKIMS goes live.