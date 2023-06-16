Backyard picnics, a beach getaway or a wedding celebration can all be elevated with the perfect summer wardrobe.

If your weekends are booked up with opportunities to dress to impress, you might be searching for the hottest (pun intended) fashion trends of the summer.

"Good Morning America" went straight to industry experts to help compile the top five trends you won't want to sleep on.

"Summer is all about popping fun colors into your wardrobe. It is certainly dress season, and we continue to see fashionable sets that are meant to be wardrobe staples to be worn to and from the beach and into the office," Alex and Micheal Toccin, the founders of fashion brands TOCCIN and LTD, told "GMA."

"Since summer travel is on everyone's mind, we love suggesting purchasing items for your closet like dresses and fashionable knits that can be worn in different combinations," they added.

If you already own staple summer pieces you love, additional trends this season can help spice up your current go-to basics.

"There are so many fun trends this summer -- from mermaidcore to sheer looks, vibrant colors and more, summer is a great time to try something fresh and fun," professional stylist Mecca James-Williams told "GMA."

Scroll on to shop the trends.

Trend 1: Crochet and fringe

"Crochet is our favorite summer knit. It's easy to pack, even easier to wear, and accentuates the female form in just the right way," the Toccins said.

ENDLESS ROSE Crochet Crop Top With Bow Detail
Marshalls

ENDLESS ROSE Crochet Crop Top With Bow Detail

Price: $24.99   From: Marshalls

Shop Now

Toccin Josefina Fringed Midi-Dress
Saks Fifth Ave

Toccin Josefina Fringed Midi-Dress

Price: $495   From: Saks Fifth Ave

Shop Now

Crochet-look Dress
H&#38;M

Crochet-look Dress

Price: $39.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Justalwart Oversized Denim Jacket for Women Long Sleeve Classic Loose Jean Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Justalwart Oversized Denim Jacket for Women Long Sleeve Classic Loose Jean Trucker Jacket

Price: $59.70   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Toccin Crochet Cotton Tank Dress
Saks Fifth Ave

Toccin Crochet Cotton Tank Dress

Price: $325   From: Saks Fifth Ave

Shop Now
Trend 2: Mermaidcore

"Mermaidcore is having a moment this summer, and I’m loving it. Keep it simple with flowy tops and cascading ruffles or try something bolder with sequins and fishnets -- either way, it will take your summer style to a whole new level," James-Williams said.

Banita Set
Free People

Banita Set

Price: $128   From: Free People

Shop Now

AIDAN AIDAN MATTOX Sleeveless Ruffle Column Gown
Marshalls

AIDAN AIDAN MATTOX Sleeveless Ruffle Column Gown

Price: $89.99   From: Marshalls

Shop Now

ENDLESS ROSE Sequin Camisole Babydoll Tank
T.J. Maxx

ENDLESS ROSE Sequin Camisole Babydoll Tank

Price: $29.99   From: T.J. Maxx

Shop Now

Slinky Halter Top &#38; Maxi Skirt Set
Forever 21

Slinky Halter Top & Maxi Skirt Set

Price: $15.99 20% SavingsForever 21

Original: $19.99
Shop Now
Women Halter Floral Fringed Long Dress
Amazon

Women Halter Floral Fringed Long Dress

Price: $18.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

LYANER Women&#39;s Elastic Waist Pleated Layer Ruffle Hem Flowy A Line Short Skirt
Amazon

LYANER Women's Elastic Waist Pleated Layer Ruffle Hem Flowy A Line Short Skirt

Price: $27.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

SOLY HUX Women&#39;s Halter Top and Ruffle Hem Skirt Set 2 Piece Swimsuit Bikini Cover Up
Amazon

SOLY HUX Women's Halter Top and Ruffle Hem Skirt Set 2 Piece Swimsuit Bikini Cover Up

Price: $34.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Trend 3: Sunset hues and bright colors

"Bold colors are one of the biggest trends this summer, especially bright sunset hues. From vibrant pinks to gorgeous oranges, there's a color that works for everyone," James-Williams shared.

WE WORE WHAT Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Marshalls

WE WORE WHAT Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Price: $34.99   From: Marshalls

Shop Now

Rowan Mini Dress
Revolve

Rowan Mini Dress

Price: $188   From: Revolve

Shop Now

The Toccins added, "Summer is the perfect time to explore bold colors! Try a girl's night out in hot pink or orange and you will be sure to stand out."

BAR III Women&#39;s Printed Cowl-Neck Midi Slipdress, Created for Macy&#39;s
Macy&#39;s

BAR III Women's Printed Cowl-Neck Midi Slipdress, Created for Macy's

Price: $57.99 34% SavingsMacy's

Original: $89
Shop Now

Toccin Willow Striped Knit Maxi Dress
Saks Fifth Ave

Toccin Willow Striped Knit Maxi Dress

Price: $395   From: Saks Fifth Ave

Shop Now

Waist-Defined Sleeveless Smocked Maxi Dress for Women
Old Navy

Waist-Defined Sleeveless Smocked Maxi Dress for Women

Price: $54.99   From: Old Navy

Shop Now

Trend 4: Fashion sets

"We're all about a set! It's a no brainer way of looking put together at all times," the Toccins told "GMA".

WE WORE WHAT Halter Top
T.J. Maxx

WE WORE WHAT Halter Top

Price: $19.99   From: Marshalls

Shop Now

WE WORE WHAT Cut Out Midi Skirt
Marshalls

WE WORE WHAT Cut Out Midi Skirt

Price: $24.99   From: Marshalls

Shop Now

Oversized Poplin Boyfriend Shirt for Women
Old Navy

Oversized Poplin Boyfriend Shirt for Women

Price: $36.99   From: Old Navy

Shop Now

High-Waisted Poplin Pull-On Shorts for Women -- 5-inch inseam
Old Navy

High-Waisted Poplin Pull-On Shorts for Women -- 5-inch inseam

Price: $12.99 51% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $26.99
Shop Now

Trend 5: Elevated athleisure

"Elevated athleisure will keep you stylish and cool during all your hot summer days. White on white outfits and chic matching sets are both on-trend and comfortable -- the best of both worlds," James-Williams said.

KYODAN Short Sleeve Moss Jersey Golf Dress With Collar
T.J Maxx

KYODAN Short Sleeve Moss Jersey Golf Dress With Collar

Price: $16.99   From: T.J Maxx

Shop Now

KYODAN One Shoulder Fitness Mini Dress With Inner Bodysuit
Marshalls

KYODAN One Shoulder Fitness Mini Dress With Inner Bodysuit

Price: $24.99   From: Marshalls

Shop Now

Stelle Women&#39;s Tennis Golf Skirts High Waisted with Pockets Inner Shorts for Athletic Skorts Sports Running Pickleball
Amazon

Stelle Women's Tennis Golf Skirts High Waisted with Pockets Inner Shorts for Athletic Skorts Sports Running Pickleball

Price: $26.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

CRZ YOGA Womens Pleated Tennis Skirts with Pockets High Waisted Athletic Golf Skorts Skirts for Women Soft Breathable Cute
Amazon

CRZ YOGA Womens Pleated Tennis Skirts with Pockets High Waisted Athletic Golf Skorts Skirts for Women Soft Breathable Cute

Price: $35   From: Amazon

Shop Now

lululemon Everlux Mesh-Back Tennis Dress
lululemon

lululemon Everlux Mesh-Back Tennis Dress

Price: $99 28% Savingslululemon

Original: $138
Shop Now