Backyard picnics, a beach getaway or a wedding celebration can all be elevated with the perfect summer wardrobe.
If your weekends are booked up with opportunities to dress to impress, you might be searching for the hottest (pun intended) fashion trends of the summer.
"Good Morning America" went straight to industry experts to help compile the top five trends you won't want to sleep on.
"Summer is all about popping fun colors into your wardrobe. It is certainly dress season, and we continue to see fashionable sets that are meant to be wardrobe staples to be worn to and from the beach and into the office," Alex and Micheal Toccin, the founders of fashion brands TOCCIN and LTD, told "GMA."
"Since summer travel is on everyone's mind, we love suggesting purchasing items for your closet like dresses and fashionable knits that can be worn in different combinations," they added.
If you already own staple summer pieces you love, additional trends this season can help spice up your current go-to basics.
"There are so many fun trends this summer -- from mermaidcore to sheer looks, vibrant colors and more, summer is a great time to try something fresh and fun," professional stylist Mecca James-Williams told "GMA."
Scroll on to shop the trends.
Trend 1: Crochet and fringe
"Crochet is our favorite summer knit. It's easy to pack, even easier to wear, and accentuates the female form in just the right way," the Toccins said.
ENDLESS ROSE Crochet Crop Top With Bow Detail
Price: $24.99 • From: Marshalls
Toccin Josefina Fringed Midi-Dress
Price: $495 • From: Saks Fifth Ave
Justalwart Oversized Denim Jacket for Women Long Sleeve Classic Loose Jean Trucker Jacket
Price: $59.70 • From: Amazon
Toccin Crochet Cotton Tank Dress
Price: $325 • From: Saks Fifth Ave
June 15, 2023
June 14, 2023
Trend 2: Mermaidcore
"Mermaidcore is having a moment this summer, and I’m loving it. Keep it simple with flowy tops and cascading ruffles or try something bolder with sequins and fishnets -- either way, it will take your summer style to a whole new level," James-Williams said.
Banita Set
Price: $128 • From: Free People
AIDAN AIDAN MATTOX Sleeveless Ruffle Column Gown
Price: $89.99 • From: Marshalls
ENDLESS ROSE Sequin Camisole Babydoll Tank
Price: $29.99 • From: T.J. Maxx
Slinky Halter Top & Maxi Skirt Set
Price: $15.99 • 20% SavingsForever 21Original: $19.99
Women Halter Floral Fringed Long Dress
Price: $18.99 • From: Amazon
LYANER Women's Elastic Waist Pleated Layer Ruffle Hem Flowy A Line Short Skirt
Price: $27.99 • From: Amazon
SOLY HUX Women's Halter Top and Ruffle Hem Skirt Set 2 Piece Swimsuit Bikini Cover Up
Price: $34.99 • From: Amazon
Trend 3: Sunset hues and bright colors
"Bold colors are one of the biggest trends this summer, especially bright sunset hues. From vibrant pinks to gorgeous oranges, there's a color that works for everyone," James-Williams shared.
WE WORE WHAT Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Price: $34.99 • From: Marshalls
Rowan Mini Dress
Price: $188 • From: Revolve
The Toccins added, "Summer is the perfect time to explore bold colors! Try a girl's night out in hot pink or orange and you will be sure to stand out."
Toccin Willow Striped Knit Maxi Dress
Price: $395 • From: Saks Fifth Ave
Waist-Defined Sleeveless Smocked Maxi Dress for Women
Price: $54.99 • From: Old Navy
Trend 4: Fashion sets
"We're all about a set! It's a no brainer way of looking put together at all times," the Toccins told "GMA".
WE WORE WHAT Halter Top
Price: $19.99 • From: Marshalls
WE WORE WHAT Cut Out Midi Skirt
Price: $24.99 • From: Marshalls
Oversized Poplin Boyfriend Shirt for Women
Price: $36.99 • From: Old Navy
Trend 5: Elevated athleisure
"Elevated athleisure will keep you stylish and cool during all your hot summer days. White on white outfits and chic matching sets are both on-trend and comfortable -- the best of both worlds," James-Williams said.