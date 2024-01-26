The first look at Dev Patel's "Monkey Man" showcases an action-packed trailer starring the "Slumdog Millionaire" actor in his directorial debut, which he co-wrote and produced.

The action thriller, set to hit theaters on April 5, "stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club," according to a synopsis from Universal Pictures.

The trailer shows the first glimpses of a story focused on Patel's character avenging the death of his mother by oppressive leaders.

Patel, as Kid, is seen donning an astonishing gorilla mask in a fight club scene, an activity Kid partakes in where each night "he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash," according to Universal.

Kid, strapped for cash and among the city's poor, is seen working service jobs, where he engages in brutal combat against several counterparts who appear to be antagonists.

Dev Patel in "Monkey Man," 2024. Universal Pictures

The story is "inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage," according to Universal.

Oscar winner Jordan Peele is also slated to be a producer on the film.

The trailer reaches a peak with a tight shot of a bloodied Patel, looking dead-on into the camera, whispering a line in tune with the theme of the rebellious character: "Don't call me son."

The trailer features Jay-Z's "Beware" version of an upbeat Indian track, Mundian to Bach Ke.

The cast features an array of Indian stars including "Made in Heaven's" Sobhita Dhulipala, "Million Dollar Arm's" Pitobash and "Hotel Mumbai's" Vipin Sharma.

The story is a Dev Patel original, which he co-wrote with Paul Angunawela and John Collee.