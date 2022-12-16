Dwayne Johnson is celebrating his daughter Jasmine, who turned 7 on Friday.

In a sweet Instagram post with photos of him and his daughter over the years, the "Black Adam" star wished Jasmine a happy birthday and said that he loves her.

"Happiest Birthday to my little fearless, tornado of charisma and charm, Jazzy Lia," Johnson wrote. "And the best fishing buddy any daddy could ever ask for. Slow and steady wins the race, ten toes down and I always got your back."

"I love you more than words exist for me and I'm flying home so I can tuck you in tonight!" he added. "Happy birthday baby."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE In this Dec. 13, 2017 file photo Actor Dwayne Johnson and daughter Jasmine Johnson attend the ceremony honoring Dwayne Johnson with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 13, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

Johnson shares Jasmine with wife Lauren Hashian, as well as daughter Tia Giana Johnson, who is 4 years old.

Johnson also has a 21-year-old daughter, Simone Alexandra Johnson, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.