Dwayne Johnson is celebrating his daughter Jasmine, who turned 7 on Friday.
In a sweet Instagram post with photos of him and his daughter over the years, the "Black Adam" star wished Jasmine a happy birthday and said that he loves her.
"Happiest Birthday to my little fearless, tornado of charisma and charm, Jazzy Lia," Johnson wrote. "And the best fishing buddy any daddy could ever ask for. Slow and steady wins the race, ten toes down and I always got your back."
"I love you more than words exist for me and I'm flying home so I can tuck you in tonight!" he added. "Happy birthday baby."
Johnson shares Jasmine with wife Lauren Hashian, as well as daughter Tia Giana Johnson, who is 4 years old.
Johnson also has a 21-year-old daughter, Simone Alexandra Johnson, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.
Simone Alexandra Johnson is following in her father's footsteps and made her WWE debut in October as Ava Raine.