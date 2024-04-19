Jonathan Bennett is celebrating the 20th anniversary of "Mean Girls."

On Friday, the actor, who played Aaron Samuels in the iconic film, shared two throwback photos with Lindsay Lohan and Lacey Chabert, and shared how the film changed his life in the caption of the post.

"20 years ago today, the world met Aaron, Cady, Gretchen, Karen, Regina, Janis, Damien, Kevin G, Shane and Ms Norbury for the first time when Mean Girls premiered at the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles, California on April 19, 2004," Bennett said.

He continued and said, "20 years ago today my life was changed forever. I can't tell you how proud I am to be part of a story that, still to this day, makes so many people happy. It's been one of the biggest gifts of my career and life."

Bennett then shared a sweet story about how he was recognized at the airport.

"I'm boarding a flight right now to go shoot a project that I have been producing for the past year, and the gate agent pulled me aside and said, 'it's so funny, my boyfriend was born the day Mean Girls came out,'" Bennett said. "I said, 'oh that's fun!' and then realized she meant the ACTUAL DAY. All I could say to her was, 'Grool.'"

"Because that means people born on that day are now grown adults, and I've never felt older in my life," he added. "But at the same time, I felt proud."

Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron and Jonathan Bennett as Aaron Samuels, are shown in the 2004 movie "Mean Girls." CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

The actor ended his post by thanking all the fans of the film and referencing a quote from it.

"Thank you for loving Aaron Samuels as much as I do, and I hope you still think my hair looks sexy pushed back," he said, referring to a line from Regina George, who was portrayed by Rachel McAdams. "Love you all. Do you remember where you were the first time you saw it?"

"Mean Girls" also starred Tina Fey, Amanda Seyfried, Lizzy Caplan, Amy Poehler, Daniel Franzese and Rajiv Surendra.

Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron, Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith, Lacey Chabert as Gretchen Wieners and Rachel McAdams as Regina George, are shown in the 2004 movie, "Mean Girls." CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

The film, which is based on the book "Queen Bees and Wannabes" by Rosalind Wiseman, follows Lohan's character, Cady Heron, who joins The Plastics, a popular clique at her new school. But things take a turn when she falls for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of Regina George, the leader of The Plastics.

Since the film's release, a "Mean Girls" musical opened on Broadway in April 2018. A movie musical, penned by Fey, was also released earlier this year.