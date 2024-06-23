Michael J. Fox shares sweet message for wife on her birthday: 'It's beautiful Tracy's beautiful day'
Michael J. Fox shared a heartwarming birthday message for his wife, Tracy Pollan, for her 64th birthday Saturday.
"In every beautiful way, it's beautiful Tracy's beautiful day," Fox wrote on Instagram of Pollan. "I love you and today will be magnificent. Always forever your Mike with so-much love. Happy birthday. It's gonna be an epic day.❤️"
The couple married in 1988 after meeting on the set of "Family Ties." Together, Fox and Pollan share son Sam Michael, twin daughters Aquinnah Kathleen and Schuyler Frances, and daughter Esmé Annabelle.
Fox's post included a black-and-white shot of Pollan, posing while holding her hair and looking into the camera. He also included a picture of the couple, arm in arm, smiling at a beach.
In July of last year, the pair celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary as Fox posted a tribute to his wife.