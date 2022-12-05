Prince Harry and Meghan's upcoming Netflix docuseries now has a release date and a new trailer that draws comparisons to the late Princess Diana.

Here is everything to know about the Sussexes' highly-anticipated docuseries.

Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan are seen in a clip of their six-part Netflix docuseries titled "Harry & Meghan."

Two trailers give viewers a sneak peek of the docuseries

In a new trailer released Monday, Harry and Meghan appear to open up about tensions within the royal family and their decision to step down from their senior, working royal roles in 2020.

"It's really hard to look back on it now and go, 'What on earth happened?'" Harry says in the trailer.

As clips are shown of Harry's family and Buckingham Palace, the prince is heard saying, "There's a hierarchy of the family. You know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories."

"It's a dirty game," Harry says several seconds later in the trailer.

Also in the trailer, clips are shown of Harry's mother, Diana, who died following a Paris car crash in 1997 in which she was pursued by paparazzi.

"I was terrified," Harry says. "I didn't want history to repeat itself."

The 1-minute trailer ends with Harry saying, "No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."

Last week, Netflix released the first trailer for "Harry & Meghan," which showed never-before-seen personal moments between the Sussexes, from falling in love to leaving their royal roles and charting their own future in California.

"No one sees what is happening behind closed doors," Harry says after a voice asks why the couple wanted to make the docuseries.

Meghan later says in the trailer, "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

'Harry & Meghan' will air on two dates

The docuseries will air in six parts, with the first three episodes dropping Dec. 8 and the final three episodes dropping Dec. 15, according to Netflix.

The first three episodes will drop at 12 a.m., PST, on Dec. 8.

The day the first three episodes air, on Dec. 8, is also the third-month anniversary of the death of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry's royal relatives are staying mum on the docuseries

William and Kate visited Boston to attend the awards ceremony for the Earthshot Prize, William's environmental passion project, but saw their trip largely overshadowed by the timing of Harry and Meghan's docuseries trailer.

William and Kate have followed suit with other royal family members in not commenting publicly on the Sussexes' docuseries.

Members of the royal family will conduct "business as usual" over the next two weeks, attending engagements with several charities, according to a report in the U.K.'s The Telegraph.

On Dec. 15, when the docuseries' final three episodes are released, Kate will be hosting a Christmas carol concert for children at Westminster Abbey.

The docuseries is helmed by an Oscar-nominated director

"Harry & Meghan" is directed by Liz Garbus, a two-time Oscar-nominee, two-time Emmy winner, Peabody winner and Grammy nominee according to the website for her company, Moxie Firecracker Films.

Meghan spoke about working with Garbus in a recent interview with Variety.

"It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story -- a seasoned director whose work I've long admired -- even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that's not why we're telling it," Meghan said. "We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

She continued, "It's interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on 'Suits,' it's so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That's been really fun."

Netflix describes the documentary as 'unprecedented'

In a statement, Netflix said that in the docuseries, Harry and Meghan share "the other side of their high-profile love story."

"In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story," Netflix said in the trailers' description. "Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."

"With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family's relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple's love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other," the statement continued. "From the critically-acclaimed, two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, Harry & Meghan is a never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history."

Harry's memoir 'Spare' will be released soon too

Less than one month after the Sussexes' docuseries airs, more bombshells are expected to be released in Harry's memoir, titled "Spare."

The book will be released on Jan. 10, 2023, according to the book's publisher, Penguin Random House, which says it contains "raw, unflinching honesty" and described it as a "landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

On 10 January 2023, readers everywhere will be part of a landmark publication: the story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. Personal and emotionally powerful, SPARE will be published by @transworldbooks, supporting two special charities. Details at https://t.co/3y6Vh4WRbx. pic.twitter.com/r3yXdWdt6K — Penguin Books UK (@PenguinUKBooks) October 27, 2022

When the book was first announced last year, Harry said it would be a "firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."