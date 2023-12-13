Niall Horan is preparing to set out on his massive "The Show" world tour in 2024, which he says he's been dreaming up for years.

"I've been putting this show together since I was about 10," Horan shared in a recent interview with "Good Morning America" at "TikTok in the Mix," the social media platform's first-ever global music experience.

"I know exactly how I want the stage to look," he continued, before teasing, "The set list will be a combination of all the albums that I've made, some little bits of hidden surprises here and there, and maybe some special guests along the way I'd imagine -- but apart from that, not telling you anything."

The Show: Live on Tour will be Horan's biggest tour yet, kicking off in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in February, and making stops in major cities like London, Sydney and Tokyo, before extending to North America at the end of May.

The tour follows Horan's success with his third studio album "The Show," which he released in June 2023, and is his first headlining tour since his 2018 Flicker World Tour.

Niall Horan announces tour dates. LiveNation

Speaking with "GMA," Horan also opened up about his connection with his fans and how social media has influenced his relationship with the fandom.

"I started my career when social media was kind of kicking off so it's always been a bit of a thing for me," he said.

With over 6 million followers and 125 million likes on TikTok, fans love Horan's authenticity on the platform. He not only shares samples of new music there but has also been known to share his skin care routine, his hilarious takes and for wearing cardigans -- although Horan says he's more of a Bruce Springsteen when it comes to fashion.

"There's always been, like, a '50s element to it, '60s elements. I'm influenced by the Bruces in the world -- Bruce Springsteen -- and things like that," he said. "So he always creeps in there."