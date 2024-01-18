Oprah Winfrey went all out in celebration of Quinta Brunson's historic Emmys win.

Brunson took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos of the massive flower arrangement the talk show legend sent her on the set of "Abbott Elementary."

"Thank you @Oprah for this small bouquet!" Brunson, who played Winfrey in "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," hilariously captioned the snaps, in which she is barely visible behind the arrangement of pink and white flowers.

At Monday night's 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, Brunson became the first Black actress to win outstanding lead actress in a comedy series in more than 40 years.

The last time a Black actress won the award was when "The Jeffersons" star Isabel Sanford took home the trophy in 1981.

Brunson previously won an Emmy in 2022 for outstanding writing for a comedy series for "Abbott Elementary."

"Abbott Elementary" returns for its third season with a one-hour premiere on Feb. 7.