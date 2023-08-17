Reese Witherspoon is enjoying summer with her sons.
The actress shared a handful of moments from her summer getaway with sons Tennessee James Toth, 10, and Deacon Reese Phillippe, 19, in a carousel of Instagram photos Wednesday.
"Soaking up the last days of summer," Witherspoon captioned the post.
The "Morning Show" actress shares son Deacon with ex-husband and actor Ryan Phillippe. The former couple also share daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, 23.
Witherspoon shares Tennessee with actor and producer Jim Toth. The former couple announced in a joint statement in March that they were divorcing after 12 years of marriage.
In her Instagram post Wednesday, Witherspoon appeared to seemingly touch on the season of change in her life by sharing a quote from author, poet and artist Cleo Wade.
"Life will change you or you can change with life," the quote reads. "We are in motion. Everything we know is always moving. We can wrestle with this energy or we can dance with it. The choice is completely up to you."