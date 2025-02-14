Sabrina Carpenter and Dolly Parton have teamed up for a fun version of Carpenter's hit song, "Please Please Please."
The song, which was released Friday as part of Carpenter's "Short n' Sweet Deluxe" album, features the recent Grammy winner and "9 to 5" singer belting out "Please Please Please" with a country twist.
A new music video for the song was also released, which features Parton and Carpenter channeling "Thelma and Louise" as they drive a pickup truck with a man in the cargo bed.
Carpenter took to Instagram to share the music video and captioned the post, "Dolly and me singing in a pickup truck!!!!!!"
"I am so honored to have one of my biggest idols on a song that means so much to me," she added.
"Love you forever @dollyparton 🤍🦋," she added.
Watch the music video below:
In her Instagram post, Parton shared a video of her and the "Espresso" singer meeting for the first time and referenced Carpenter's album and wrote, "Turns out, two things can be short and sweet 😉"
In the video, the two stars have a fun conversation and sing parts of "Please Please Please."
"You had to get your Dolly in there, didn't you?" Parton asks Carpenter in the video.
"I mean… I want Dolly in everything," Carpenter replies. "Thank you for being you."
Carpenter announced "Short n' Sweet Deluxe" after winning two Grammys at the 67th Grammy Awards.
The singer won the Grammy for best pop vocal album for "Short n' Sweet" and for best pop solo performance for "Espresso."
"as a thank you for giving this album 2 Grammy's :')," Carpenter wrote on Instagram after the Grammys, announcing the deluxe version of "Short n' Sweet," which featured the track list with Parton's name next to "Please Please Please."
"and yes that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton…" she added, "💋💋💋she wouldn’t want me to swear but holy s---!!!!!"
Along with "Please Please Please (feat. Dolly Parton)," the deluxe version also features four new songs: "15 Minutes," "Couldn't Make It Any Harder," "Busy Woman" and "Bad Reviews."