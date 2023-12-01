Taylor Swift's longtime publicist Tree Paine rarely speaks out about rumors concerning her client, but she took to social media to shut down one she deemed "insane."

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Paine took the gossip site Deuxmoi to task for claiming that Swift and her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn had a "ceremony" in 2020 or 2021 in the U.K. which Deuxmoi claims "was described to me as a 'marriage' by more than one person," adding, "It was NEVER made legal."

"Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi," Paine wrote. "There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."

Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. John Shearer/Getty Images, FILE

Deuxmoi's Instagram Story reposted Tree's comment and the anonymous person behind the account wrote, "Well I make zero dollars from lying ... can publicists say the same." The person then questioned Paine's use of the words "pain and trauma," but added, "Either way I apologize to Taylor."

Rumors about Taylor and Joe's relationship timeline have been flying lately because of the release of Swift's "From the Vault" song "You're Losing Me" -- which fans believe is a breakup song -- and because of her producer Jack Antonoff's claim that it was written in late 2021 when reports of their split began to surface in early 2023.