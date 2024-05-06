Vanna White wears Christian Siriano dress as designer competes on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'
Vanna White donned a dress designed by "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" contestant Christian Siriano for the episode slated to air Monday night.
"You did some outstanding designing on our Ms. White here, right?" host Pat Sajak asked Siriano, while introducing him as a contestant in a sneak peek clip provided to ABC News.
Siriano confirmed that he had dressed the longtime "Wheel of Fortune" co-host.
"I mean, look at Vanna White in Siriano!" the designer said.
White in turn thanked Siriano for the "beautiful gown."
Sajak then added that White had been particularly impressed with the comfort of the designer dress.
"I wanted to actually dress Vanna my whole entire life," Siriano said later.
"And now you have," White responded.
White has co-hosted "Wheel of Fortune" since 1982. Siriano made a name for himself as a designer on "Project Runway" winning the series in season 4 in 2008.