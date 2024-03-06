The casting of the Sinclair sisters has been announced for the forthcoming "We Were Liars" series.

Mamie Gummer, Caitlin FitzGerald and Candice King will play the three siblings at the center of the series based on E. Lockhart's 2014 novel of the same name.

Gummer will play the eldest sister, Carrie. FitzGerald will play Penny, the middle sister, and King will play Bess, the youngest sister.

Mamie Gummer, Candice King, Caitlin FitzGerald HBO/Catherine Powell/Johan Persson

The logline for the series refers to it as "a tragic love story and an amnesia thriller set on a privately owned island off the coast of Massachusetts."

The series is written and executive produced by Julia Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie, with the former writing the first episode and the latter writing the second episode.

"We Were Liars" marks a big reunion for fans of "The Vampire Diaries." Plec co-created and executive produced the supernatural drama, in which King most famously played fan-favorite character Caroline Forbes. King also appeared in the show's two spinoffs, "The Originals" and "Legacies," both created by Plec.

"We Were Liars" by E. Lockhart. Delacorte Press

Plec shared the casting news to Instagram, writing, "I read this book in 2014. It took that long for this to happen. But it's gonna be sooooooooo worth it!"

Gummer, the eldest daughter of Meryl Streep, has appeared in series such as "The Good Wife" and "Emily Owens, M.D.," as well as films like "Ricki and the Flash."

FitzGerald has appeared in series such as "Masters of Sex," "Unreal," "Sweetbitter" and "Station Eleven."