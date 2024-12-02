"Dancing with the Stars" pros Jenna Johnson and her husband Val Chmerkovskiy are proud parents -- and winners!
Johnson, who won season 33 of "DWTS" last month with celebrity partner Joey Graziadei, shared several adorable photos to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate the couple's wins over the years.
Chmerkovskiy has won "DWTS" three times, most recently in December 2023, season 32, with actress Xochitl Gomez. Johnson has one additional win, taking home the season 26 Mirrorball Trophy with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon in May 2018.
Johnson's post this week included several sweet snapshots of their 1-year-old son Rome posing with their Mirrorball trophies, along with a casual family photo.
"Rome's raw emotions seeing another Len Goodman Mirrorball come home!" she wrote in the caption. "I'm not sure if it's a coincidence (although I don't ever believe things are just a coincidence) but Mr. Len Goodman has been celebrated and honored heavily at our house this past year."
"Two mirrorballs and an EMMY nomination in his honor has made me really feel his lasting impact and for that I'm beyond grateful. ✨🕊️," she added.
Len Goodman, the long-serving head judge of "DWTS," died in April 2023 at 78. Goodman, who was also a judge on the British reality competition "Strictly Come Dancing," announced in November 2022 that he would be stepping down as head judge on "DWTS" after nearly 31 seasons. Following his death, the iconic Mirrorball Trophy was renamed the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy in his honor.
Johnson and Chmerkovskiy welcomed Rome in January 2023.
Johnson has spoken previously about her role as a mom and how important her son is to her.
"I knew I always wanted to be a mother, but I don't think I really understood the amount of love that you could have for this tiny human being, and the amount of responsibility that you feel innately just to have for them and their upbringing and their shaping of life, it's just an honor," she told "Good Morning America" in September.
Johnson also shared at the time that motherhood "tests me in a lot of ways, and a lot of times I feel inadequate," but she said those moments pale in comparison to the "little wins every day that are so magical."
"When I see him grow and learn or have a new little milestone, those fulfilling moments top some of my best dance career moments," she said. "It's really been a blessing to be a mom."