Four new seasonal Krispy Kreme flavors have hit menus to celebrate the start of spring.

In tandem with the first day of spring on Tuesday, the doughnut chain announced its limited time Spring Minis Collection that has some Easter eggs sprinkled in.

Four new spring doughnuts available for a limited time at Krispy Kreme. Krispy Kreme

Four New Spring Doughnuts at Krispy Kreme

The Mini Birds Nest Doughnut is a mini Original Glazed Doughnut that's topped with chocolate buttercream, spring sprinkles and Cadbury Mini Eggs.

The Strawberry Egg Doughnut is a mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in strawberry icing with yellow and teal drizzles.

Four new mini Krispy Kreme doughnuts for spring. Krispy Kreme

The Hatching Chick Doughnut is a mini Original Glazed Doughnut that's dipped in light yellow icing and white nonpareils and finished with chocolate and orange icing.

The Robin’s Egg Doughnut is a mini Original Glazed Doughnut that's dipped in a vibrant teal icing topped with daisy sprinkles.

"We’re excited to help our fans 'hatch happy' with these all-new Spring Minis, from the first day of Spring through Easter Sunday," Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement. "These bright, beautiful doughnuts are sweet treats for celebrating the season with family and friends."

The limited-time Spring Minis will be available in-shops as well as pickup or delivery.

Select grocery stores will have the Hatching Chick Doughnut, Strawberry Egg Doughnut and Robin’s Egg Doughnut, alongside the Original Glazed Doughnut in an 8-pack.