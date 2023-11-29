The holiday season is here, which means it's time to deck the halls with garland, Christmas trees and more.

One holiday hack that has exploded in popularity on TikTok and Instagram is a way to deck the halls without ruining your walls with tape or even nails.

The hack requires minimal supplies too -- just a tension or curtain rod and whatever type of holiday garland and lights you want to cover it with.

Put the rod in between two walls, cover it with garland and, voila, your home is a winter wonderland.

Ashley Stringfellow, founder of Modern Glam, tried the viral garland shower rod hack. @modernglamhome/Instagram

Ashley Luengo, founder of the website Modern Glam, shared her take on the curtain rod garland hack in an Instagram post that has more than 1 million likes.

For her look, Luengo said she used four strands of mismatched faux garland and one 14-foot strand of remote control lights.

Luengo recommends alternating the direction of the garland when wrapping it around the rod in order to give it a "fluffier and more natural look."

Check out the step-by-step process below.

Ashley Stringfellow, founder of Modern Glam, tried the viral garland shower rod hack. @modernglamhome/Instagram

Ashley Stringfellow, founder of Modern Glam, tried the viral garland shower rod hack. @modernglamhome/Instagram

Ashley Stringfellow, founder of Modern Glam, tried the viral garland shower rod hack. @modernglamhome/Instagram

Ashley Stringfellow, founder of Modern Glam, tried the viral garland shower rod hack. @modernglamhome/Instagram