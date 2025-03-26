Amazon's Big Spring Sale is back for its second year, running from March 25-31, and it's shaping up to be a must-shop event for anyone looking to refresh their tech setup.
While the sale spans nearly every category from home essentials to beauty, some of the most exciting discounts can be found on Apple products.
Whether you've been eyeing a pair of AirPods, are ready to upgrade your MacBook or want to finally jump into the world of Apple Watch, now's the perfect time to do it, without paying full price.
We've sifted through the deals to highlight the best Apple discounts available during the Big Spring Sale, so you can shop smart and save big.
Below, check out several standout offers worth grabbing before the week is over.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Deals on MacBooks
Deals on AirPods and Beats headphones
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation
- $148.99
- $179
- Amazon
Deals on iPads and Apple Watch
Deals on Apple accessories
Apple iPhone 16 Plus Clear Case with MagSafe and Camera Control
- $34.99
- $49
- Amazon