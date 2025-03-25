The Amazon Big Spring Sale is an excellent opportunity to shop products at extremely affordable prices.
Whether you're looking for household essentials, tech gadgets or beauty buys, there's no shortage of items under $25.
Top items include everything from the No. 1 bestselling sports bra to the COSRX peptide collagen booster.
Keep reading to see 15 of our tops picks under $25 to shop during the Amazon Big Spring Sale.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Sports Bra Longline Wirefree Padded with Medium Support
- $18.39
- $26.99
- Amazon
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence 3.38 fl.oz 100ml, Hydrating Serum for Face with Snail Secretion Filtrate for Dull Skin & Fine Lines, Korean Skin Care
- $15.99
- $25
- Amazon
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum For Face – Anti Aging Formula with Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E – Brightening Serum – Improve Appearance of Dark Spots, Tone, Fine Lines & Wrinkles, 2 Fl Oz
- $21.41
- $48.99
- Amazon
DERMORA Golden Glow Under Eye Patches (30 Pairs Eye Gels) - Rejuvenating Treatment for Dark Circles, Puffy Eyes, Refreshing, Revitalizing, Travel, Wrinkles
- $15.29
- $17.99
- Amazon