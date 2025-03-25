The Amazon Big Spring Sale is here, and it's a great time to restock your kitchen with all the tools, gadgets, dishes and more you need for a fresh start to the new season!
The discounts are steep and include bestsellers like the SNIFITAR vegetable chopper, a perennial "GMA" fan-favorite to own and give as gift. CAROTE is also offering a sale on its 21-piece pots and pans set, a top seller with more than 28,500 reviews.
Bigger brand names like Stanley and Lenox are also represented in the sale, as are small appliances from trusted names like KitchenAid, Ninja and Cosori.
To shop these deals and more, keep reading!
Kitchen tools and small appliance deals
Looking to upgrade your kitchen on a budget? The Big Spring Sale is a great time to check out new air fryers, kitchen tools and more, including the viral TikTok slushie cup that lets you turn your favorite sugary drink into a frozen treat on the spot!
Vegetable Chopper, Pro Onion Chopper, 14 in 1Multifunctional Food Chopper, Kitchen Vegetable Slicer Dicer Cutter, Veggie Chopper With 8 Blades,Carrot and Garlic Chopper With Container (Gray)
- $17.95
- $32.99
- Amazon
Mueller Immersion Blender Handheld - 8 Speed Stainless Steel Electric Hand Blender, 3 in 1 Emulsion Blender Handheld with Turbo Mode, Stick Blender Emulsifier for Kitchen for Soup, Smoothie, Puree
- $23.74
- $39.99
- Amazon
COSORI Air Fryer 9-in-1, Compact & Large 6-Qt, Fast Turbo Modes, 90°–450°F Even Results With Precise Temperature Control, Up to 95% Less Oil*, Roast, Bake, Dry, Reheat, Frozen, Broil, Proof, Grey
- $89.99
- $119.99
- Amazon
RELPOM Slushie Maker Cup, TIK TOK Magic Quick Frozen Smoothies Cup
- $15.99
- $24.88
- Amazon
Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender, 1400 Peak Watts, 3 Functions for Smoothies, Frozen Drinks & Ice Cream with Auto IQ, 72-oz.* Total Crushing Pitcher & Lid, Dark Grey
- $89.99
- $119.99
- Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker, Warmer & Sterilizer, Includes App With Over 800 Recipes, Stainless Steel, 6 Quart
- $69.99
- $99.99
- Amazon
Ultrean Manual Can Opener Bottle Opener, Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Smooth Edge Manual Hand Held Can Opener With Soft Touch Handle, Rust Proof Oversized Handheld Easy Turn Knob (Black)
- $7.49
- $15.99
- Amazon
Cookware, knives and cooking utensils
If you're still holding onto pots and pans well past their prime, take this as your sign to invest in a fresh new set!
CAROTE 21Pcs Pots and Pans Set, Nonstick Cookware Sets, White Granite Induction Cookware Non Stick Cooking Set w/Frying Pans & Saucepans(PFOS, PFOA Free)
- $127.49
- $189.99
- Amazon
Paris Hilton Epic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, Multi-layer Nonstick Coating, Tempered Glass Lids, Soft Touch, Stay Cool Handles, Made without PFOA, Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set, 12-Piece, Pink
- $79.99
- $99.99
- Amazon
Ninja NeverStick Ceramic Pro 14-Piece Cookware Set, Non-Stick Pots & Pans Set with Glass Lids, Ceramic, Stainless Steel, Stove to Oven Safe, All Stovetops & Induction Compatible, Green, CW39014GN
- $299.99
- $399.99
- Amazon
Gotham Steel Hammered Copper Collection – 20 Piece Premium Pots and Pans Set Nonstick Ceramic Cookware + Bakeware Set for Kitchen, Induction/Dishwasher/Oven Safe, Healthy and Non Toxic
- $198.90
- $399.95
- Amazon
Bakken-Swiss Deluxe 24-Quart Stainless Steel Stockpot w/Tempered Glass See-Through Lid
- $40.49
- $59.99
- Amazon
SENSARTE Nonstick Skillet, Deep Frying Pan 10/11/12-inch, Saute Pan with Lid, Stay-cool Handle, Healthy Stone Cookware Cooking Pan, Induction Compatible, PFOA Free (10-Inch/3.5QT)
- $29.99
- $39.99
- Amazon
Silicone Cooking Utensils Kitchen Utensil Set - 446°F Heat Resistant Silicone Kitchen Utensils Set, Spatula,Turner Tongs, Spoon, Brush, Whisk,Kitchen Gadgets for Nonstick Cookware, BPA Free (Gray)
- $25.99
- $32.99
- Amazon
CHEF iQ Sense Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer with 3 Ultra-Thin Probes, Unlimited Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer, Digital Food Thermometer for Remote Monitoring of BBQ Grill, Oven
- $129.97
- $219.99
- Amazon
Knife Set, Amorston 15 Pieces Knife Sets for Kitchen with Block, Dishwasher Safe Kitchen Knife Set with Built in Sharpener Block, German Stainless Steel Knife Block Set, Black
- $39.99
- $79.99
- Amazon
Food storage deals
Groceries aren't cheap, so why waste them? Invest in a great food storage set or lunchbox that allows you to bring your own food to work, and enjoy the benefits of a home-cooked meal that stays fresh longer.
PRAKI Airtight Food Storage Containers Set, 16 Pcs BPA Free Plastic Dry Food Canisters for Kitchen Pantry Organization and Storage Ideal for Cereal, Flour & Sugar - Labels, Marker (Black)
- $25.49
- $29.99
- Amazon
JoyJolt JoyFul 24pc(12 Airtight, Freezer Safe Food Storage Containers and 12 Lids), Pantry Kitchen Storage Containers, Glass Meal Prep Container for Lunch, Glass Storage Containers with Lids
- $37.56
- $60.95
- Amazon
Rubbermaid 60-Piece Food Storage Containers with Lids, Microwave and Dishwasher Safe, Red Color, Ideal for Meal Prep and Pantry Storage
- $35.99
- $44.99
- Amazon
MIYCOO Lunch Bag & Lunch Box for Men Women Double Deck - Leakproof Insulated Soft Large Adult Lunch Cooler Bag for Work (Black,15L)
- $23.99
- $33.14
- Amazon
Dishes, drinkware and other tabletop deals
Set the table for spring with dishes, glassware and silverware discounted for the Big Spring Sale, or pick up a new water bottle from Stanley or Iron Flask to ensure you're staying hydrated as the weather warms up.
16 Piece Dinnerware Sets for 4 - Modern Style Stoneware Dinnerware Set - Scratch Resistant, Dishwasher Safe Plates and Bowls Sets Ceramic, Dish Set, Bowl and Plate Set - Black and Petrol Blue
- $69.99
- $99.99
- Amazon
Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler with Handle and Straw 40 oz | Flowstate 3-Position Lid | Cup Holder Compatible for Travel | Insulated Stainless Steel Cup | BPA-Free | Plum
- $33.75
- $45
- Amazon
Anchor Hocking Red Wine Glasses, Sondria 21 Ounce Wine Glasses, Set of 8
- $16.10
- $20.69
- Amazon
Oneida Flight 45-Piece Stainless-Steel Flatware Set, Service for 8
- $48.19
- $84.99
- Amazon
IRON °FLASK Camping & Hiking Hydration Flask with 3 Lids - Stainless Steel, Double Walled & Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle - Leak Proof & BPA Free (Dark Rainbow, Straw - 64 oz)
- $29.99
- $45.99
- Amazon
Lenox Butterfly Meadow Flutter Porcelain Mugs, Set of 4, Multicolor
- $35.90
- $54.95
- Amazon
Lenox 817046 Butterfly Meadow 6-Piece Tidbit Plate Set, White, 3.05 LB
- $35.05
- $72
- Amazon
Gold Cake Stand Metal Dessert Table Display Set Tiered Cupcake Holder Fruit Candy Donut Plate Serving Tower Tray Platter (Gold)
- $60.51
- $71.19
- Amazon
More kitchen deals
Thousands of kitchen deals can be found on Amazon during the Big Spring Sale, including unexpected but handy items like under-cabinet lighting, a high-tech wine fridge or an ice shaver for creating delicious warm-weather treats.
Diomart Under Cabinet Lighting, Wireless Rechargeable Under Counter Lights with Remote Control, 20- LED Dimmable Led Closet Light Stick-on Anywhere Touch Night Light for Kitchen, Wardrobe (4 Pcs)
- $33.99
- $50.99
- Amazon
VIVOHOME Electric Ice Shaver Snow Cone Maker Machine Silver 143lbs/hr with Ice Pick for Home and Commercial Use
- $59.49
- $69.99
- Amazon
SONGMICS Cabinet Organizer Shelf, Set of 2 Kitchen Counter Shelves, Kitchen Storage, Spice Rack, Stackable, Expandable, Metal and Engineered Wood, Cream White UKCS002W02
- $19.99
- $29.99
- Amazon
