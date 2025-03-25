Looking for the biggest deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
We're rounding up beauty, fashion, home, kitchen and tech deals, all starting at 40% off or more, like a 12-pack of grace & stella eye patches, a four-piece CGK Unlimited sheet set, and a Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso maker.
A Shark robot vacuum is now 45% off and less than $300, the Fullstar vegetable chopper is 50% off and less than $25, and a pair of 4.9-star wireless earbuds are a whopping 88% off now.
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is happening now through March 31!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Beauty and fashion deals
Home and kitchen deals
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville, Black
- $129.99
- $219.95
- Amazon
Tech deals
Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones
- $179.95
- $349.99
- Amazon
SAMSUNG 49" Odyssey QD-OLED (G93SC) Series Curved Gaming Monitor
- $949.99
- $1599.99
- Amazon