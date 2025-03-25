With Amazon's Big Spring Sale happening now, it's a great time to dive headfirst into savings on items you need to refresh your home for the new season.
But not all deals are created equal! "GMA" contributor Becky Worley did the legwork to find out what's worth shopping right now -- and what's not.
Keep scrolling to shop the best deals!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Shop more deals!
40% OFF or MORE || BEAUTY || DIGITAL DEALS & STEALS || FASHION || HOME || KITCHEN || SPRING SALES || TECH
Spring deals you can't miss
Sony 65-Inch Mini LED QLED 4K Ultra HD TV BRAVIA 7 Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR, Exclusive Ps5 Features, (K-65XR70) 2024 Model
- $1198
- $1999.99
- Amazon
Lumineux Teeth Whitening Toothpaste 2 Pack Peroxide Free Enamel Safe for Sensitive Whiter Teeth, Fluoride Free, No Alcohol, Artificial Colors, SLS Free Dentist Formulated - 3.75 Oz
- $10.47
- $18.90
- Amazon
HOKA Clifton 9 Road-Running Shoes - Women's
- $116.93
- $145
- REI
Kohl's Cares Bluey Easter Plush Toy and Book Bundle
- $9
- Kohl's
Crocs Unisex Baya Clog
- $24.99
- $49.99
- Walmart
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.