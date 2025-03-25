Shopping Amazon's Big Spring Sale? Us too.
Right now, shop numerous home deals at Amazon, including discounts on furniture, outdoor recreation, smart tech and kitchen essentials.
For example, take $50 off the Best Choice adjustable regulation basketball hoop for practice at home. Enjoy bird-watching with a smart bird feeder camera under $70, and refresh your bedroom with a set of Mellanni queen sheets, now 47% off. Start spring cleaning your home with deals on vacuums from brands like Dyson, LEVOIT, Shark and BISSELL.
Shop all of this and more below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Best Choice Products 4.4-10ft Adjustable Regulation Basketball Hoop
- $249.99
- $299.99
BISSELL Little Green Max Pet Portable Carpet and Upholstery Deep Cleaner, Car/Auto Detailer
- $99.99
- $139.99
- Amazon
Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine, Upright Shampooer, FH50150, Red
- $139.99
- $229.99
- Amazon
Shark S5003D Genius Hard Floor Cleaning System Pocket Steam Mop, Burgundy/Gray
- $99.99
- $129.99
- Amazon