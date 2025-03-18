By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is returning for its second year, and you can expect to find thousands of deals on spring essentials across every shopping category.
To help you prep your shopping list ahead of the sale, we're answering all your burning questions about the event.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
Amazon will host the 2025 Big Spring Sale for one full week from March 25-31.
What is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The Big Spring Sale is similar to Amazon's recurring Prime Day shopping holidays but focuses more on seasonally relevant products: Think apparel, beauty, sports and travel essentials, outdoor furniture and gardening supplies, lawn and grilling equipment, and select home storage and bedding. The sale will feature discounts up to 40% off and include brands like Samsung, Hydro Flask, and Bumble and Bumble. Plus, get 50% off Amazon Haul purchases for a limited time.
Do I need to have a Prime membership to shop?
No, you do not -- all customers are welcome to save during the Big Spring Sale! However, Prime members receive access to a special savings suite in addition to their regular free shipping and entertainment, exclusive savings throughout the year and more.
If you're not already a Prime member, sign up now to get a 30-day free trial and check out all of your potential membership benefits.
How long does Amazon's Big Spring Sale last?
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is one week long, March 25-31, with "themed daily deal drops."