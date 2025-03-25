Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here, and with it comes top deals on makeup, hair care, skin care and all things beauty.
To help you sort through the thousands of discounts, we're rounding up top sellers and our favorites that shoppers love and keep coming back to buy.
For example, Amazon's No. 1 bestselling facial serum -- COSRX Snail Mucin Essence -- has more than 84,000 reviews averaging 4.6 stars and is a consistent favorite thanks to the powerful hydration and quick absorption it offers when used on damp skin.
Or if you're looking to whiten your teeth, try the ever-popular Crest 3D Whitestrips for less than $30.
Read to shop these beauty deals and many more!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Skin care deals
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence 3.38 fl.oz 100ml, Hydrating Serum for Face with Snail Secretion Filtrate for Dull Skin & Fine Lines, Korean Skin Care
- $15.99
- $25
- Amazon
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum For Face – Anti Aging Formula with Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E – Brightening Serum – Improve Appearance of Dark Spots, Tone, Fine Lines & Wrinkles, 2 Fl Oz
- $21.41
- $48.99
- Amazon
DERMORA Golden Glow Under Eye Patches (30 Pairs Eye Gels) - Rejuvenating Treatment for Dark Circles, Puffy Eyes, Refreshing, Revitalizing, Travel, Wrinkles
- $15.29
- $17.99
- Amazon
Olay Cleansing Melts + Vitamin C Face Cleanser, 64 ct. total (2 x 32 ct.), Water-Activated Face Wash to Clean, Tone, and Refresh
- $15.98
- $19.99
- Amazon
REMEDIAL PAX Face Moisturizer Retinol Cream, Anti Aging Neck Firming Cream, Collagen Day & Night Face Cream with Hyaluronic Acid for Women & Men, 1.85 Fl Oz
- $15.99
- $29.99
- Amazon
Korean Rice Mochi Face Cleanser - Face Mask, Foaming Cleanser, Gentle Scrub All in One - Deep Cleansing, Moisturizing, Pore Minimizing, Removing Blackhead- with Rice Water & Green Tea, Mugwort
- $16.99
- $35
- Amazon
Hair care deals
Conair Limited Edition Bundle | INFINITIPRO by CONAIR Hair Dryer with Diffuser - and - Conair Double Ceramic 1-inch Digital Flat Iron | Plum | Amazon Exclusive
- $40
- $79.99
- Amazon
Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set - Sulfate and Paraben Free Treatment for Men and Women - Hair Thickening Volumizing Products to Help Boost Thinning Hair with Added Keratin
- $26.99
- $39.99
- Amazon
Kitsch Rice Water Shampoo & Conditioner Set - Solid Rice Water Shampoo & Conditioner Bar Soap for Hair Care, Strengthening & Nourishing Soap Bar, Paraben-Free & Sulfate-Free, Made in USA - 2pcs
- $21.94
- $27.99
- Amazon
Kitsch Satin Heatless Hair Curler Set - Heatless Curls Overnight, Hair Rollers for Soft Curls & Frizz-Free Styling, No Heat Curlers To Sleep in, Curling Rod Headband with 2 Scrunchies - Sunset Tie Dye
- $12.99
- $22.99
- Amazon
Blissy Silk Pillowcase - 100% Pure Mulberry Silk - 22 Momme 6A High-Grade Fibers - Pillow Cover for Hair & Skin - Regular, Queen & King with Hidden Zipper (Standard, Blissy White)
- $49.47
- $58.87
- Amazon
MEGAWISE Pro Ceramic Ionic Hair Straightener Brush for Home Salon | MCH Fast 20s Heating Tech with Auto-Off Safety | Anti-Scald with Universal Dual Voltage | Rotatable Power Cord
- $31.34
- $38.83
- Amazon
Makeup deals
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer, 110, 1 Count
- $8.80
- $10.99
- Amazon
LAURA GELLER NEW YORK Award-Winning Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation - Fair - Buildable Light to Medium Coverage - Demi-Matte Natural Finish
- $18.99
- $37
- Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, Natural Glow Enhancer, Illuminator Highlighter, Bronzing Drops For a Sun-Kissed Glow, 903 Medium
- $13.98
- $16.99
- Amazon
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup, Volumizing, Lengthening, Defining, Curling, Multiplying, Buildable Formula, Blackest Black, 1 Count
- $8.32
- $12.99
- Amazon
YVES SAINT LAURENT The Slim Velvet Radical Matte Lipstick - 308 Radical Chili for Women - 0.07 oz Lipstick
- $33.30
- $40.05
- Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Lip Liner Pencil, Creamy Lip Liner with Omega 3 and Vitamin E, 635 Worth It Medium (Medium Dark Mauve)
- $6.33
- $9.49
- Amazon
e.l.f. Halo Glow Powder Filter, Ultra-fine Finishing Powder, Smooths The Look of Pores & Fine Lines, Creates A Soft-Focus Glow, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, Fair Warm
- $11.90
- $14
- Amazon
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP The Brow Glue, Extreme Hold Eyebrow Gel - Clear
- $8.47
- $10
- Amazon
BestLand 2 Pack 12 Colors Makeup Nude Colors Eyeshadow Palette
- $8.99
- $13.99
- Amazon
Covergirl Clean Fresh Yummy Plumper Lip Gloss, 700 Love At Frost Sight, Shiny, Vegan Formula, Easy to Apply, Minty Flavor, 0.33oz
- $7.40
- $12.99
- Amazon
Personal hygiene deals
JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan, 3 IN 1 USB Rechargeable Portable Fan [12-19 Working Hours
- $14.39
- $17.99
- Amazon
Xsoul Hair Removal with Cooling, Painless IPL Hair Removal Device for Women and Men, at-home Hair Remover for Armpits, Legs, Face, and Bikini Line
- $58.99
- $119.99
- Amazon
hello Unicorn Aluminum Free Deodorant for Women, Girls, Safe for Kids, Dermatologically tested, Natural Fragrance, 2 Pack
- $11.70
- $13.99
- Amazon
hello Vitamin C Whitening Toothpaste with Fluoride, SLS Free, Helps Removes Surface Stains and Freshen Breath, Natural Peppermint Flavor, 4.0 oz (2 Pack)
- $10.33
- $13.98
- Amazon
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.