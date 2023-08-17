Back-to-school sales are in full swing, which means you can find huge savings on everything from electronics to art supplies on Amazon right now.

We've scoured the online retailer to find some of our favorite deals on items like iPads, backpacks, pencils and more, all in time to keep your student stocked as they head into a new school year.

Keep scrolling to see which deals we think you'll want to take advantage of this back-to-school season!

MORE: Dorm decor under $50 that will make you feel instantly at home

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Editor's Picks

Electronics

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Gray
Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Gray

Price: $269.99 17% SavingsAmazon

Original: $329
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1&#34;, 1080p Full HD, 64 GB, latest model (2021 release), Black
Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 64 GB, latest model (2021 release), Black

Price: $129.99 31% SavingsAmazon

Original: $189.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)

Price: $89 31% SavingsAmazon

Original: $129
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Mac Book Pro Charger - 118W USB C Charger Fast Charger for USB C Port MacBook pro &#38; MacBook Air, ipad Pro, Samsung Galaxy and All USB C Device, Include Charge Cable（7.2ft/2.2m）
Amazon

Mac Book Pro Charger - 118W USB C Charger Fast Charger for USB C Port MacBook pro & MacBook Air, ipad Pro, Samsung Galaxy and All USB C Device, Include Charge Cable（7.2ft/2.2m）

Price: $37.99 36% SavingsAmazon

Original: $59.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13&#34; Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Silver
Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13" Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Silver

Price: $749.99 24% SavingsAmazon

Original: $999
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 Router (Archer AX21) – Dual Band Wireless Internet Router, Gigabit Router, USB port, Works with Alexa - A Certified for Humans Device
Amazon

TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 Router (Archer AX21) – Dual Band Wireless Internet Router, Gigabit Router, USB port, Works with Alexa - A Certified for Humans Device

Price: $74.99 25% SavingsAmazon

Original: $99.99
Shop Now

Backpacks and lunch boxes

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
MATEIN Travel Laptop Backpack, Business Anti Theft Slim Durable Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port, Water Resistant College Bag Computer Bag Gifts for Men &#38; Women Fits 15.6 Inch Notebook, Grey
Amazon

MATEIN Travel Laptop Backpack, Business Anti Theft Slim Durable Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port, Water Resistant College Bag Computer Bag Gifts for Men & Women Fits 15.6 Inch Notebook, Grey

Price: $29.99 24% SavingsAmazon

Original: $39.96
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Modoker Vintage Laptop Backpack
Amazon

Modoker Vintage Laptop Backpack

Price: $24.99 0% SavingsAmazon

Original: $24.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Bentgo Kids Lunch Bag - Durable, Double Insulated, Water-Resistant Fabric, Interior &#38; Exterior Zippered Pockets, Water Bottle Holder - Ideal for Children 3+ (Rainbow)
Amazon

Bentgo Kids Lunch Bag - Durable, Double Insulated, Water-Resistant Fabric, Interior & Exterior Zippered Pockets, Water Bottle Holder - Ideal for Children 3+ (Rainbow)

Price: $24.99 37% SavingsAmazon

Original: $39.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
FlowFly Kids Lunch box Insulated Soft Bag Mini Cooler Back to School Thermal Meal Tote Kit for Girls, Boys, Digital
Amazon

FlowFly Kids Lunch box Insulated Soft Bag Mini Cooler Back to School Thermal Meal Tote Kit for Girls, Boys, Digital

Price: $13.59 37% SavingsAmazon

Original: $21.59
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Bentgo® Kids Brights Bento-Style 5-Compartment Lunch Box - Ideal Portion Sizes for Ages 3 to 7 - Leak-Proof, Drop-Proof, Dishwasher Safe, BPA-Free, &#38; Made with Food-Safe Materials (Orange)
Amazon

Bentgo® Kids Brights Bento-Style 5-Compartment Lunch Box - Ideal Portion Sizes for Ages 3 to 7 - Leak-Proof, Drop-Proof, Dishwasher Safe, BPA-Free, & Made with Food-Safe Materials (Orange)

Price: $27.99 30% SavingsAmazon

Original: $39.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
DaCool Insulated Food Jar Food Thermos Kids Thermos for Hot Food 16 oz Stainless Vacuum Bento Lunch Thermos
Amazon

DaCool Insulated Food Jar Food Thermos Kids Thermos for Hot Food 16 oz Stainless Vacuum Bento Lunch Thermos

Price: $16.98 15% SavingsAmazon

Original: $19.99
Shop Now

Desktop supplies

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Elmer&#39;s Disappearing Purple School Glue, Washable, 12 Pack
Amazon

Elmer's Disappearing Purple School Glue, Washable, 12 Pack

Price: $3 76% SavingsAmazon

Original: $12.59
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Crayola Colored Pencils (36ct)
Amazon

Crayola Colored Pencils (36ct)

Price: $5.97 38% SavingsAmazon

Original: $9.69
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
SHARPIE S-Gel, Gel Pens, Medium Point (0.7mm), Black Ink Gel Pen, 12 Count
Amazon

SHARPIE S-Gel, Gel Pens, Medium Point (0.7mm), Black Ink Gel Pen, 12 Count

Price: $13.99 17% SavingsAmazon

Original: $16.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
(8 Pack) Sticky Notes 3x3 Inches, Bright Colors Self-Stick Pads, Easy to Post for Home, Office, Notebook, 82 Sheets/pad
Amazon

(8 Pack) Sticky Notes 3x3 Inches, Bright Colors Self-Stick Pads, Easy to Post for Home, Office, Notebook, 82 Sheets/pad

Price: $9.99 9% SavingsAmazon

Original: $10.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
BIC Xtra-Strong Thick Lead Mechanical Pencil, With Colorful Barrel Thick Point (0.9mm), 24-Count Pack, With Erasers
Amazon

BIC Xtra-Strong Thick Lead Mechanical Pencil, With Colorful Barrel Thick Point (0.9mm), 24-Count Pack, With Erasers

Price: $4.67 48% SavingsAmazon

Original: $8.99
Shop Now

Organizational Tools

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Mr. Pen- Plastic Folders with Pockets, 5 pcs, Muted Pastel Colors, 2 Pocket Plastic Folders, File Folders with Pocket
Amazon

Mr. Pen- Plastic Folders with Pockets, 5 pcs, Muted Pastel Colors, 2 Pocket Plastic Folders, File Folders with Pocket

Price: $10.99 0% SavingsAmazon

Original: $10.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Mr. Pen- Pencil Box, 2 Pack, Assorted Color for Kids, Plastic Hard Pencil Case, School Supply Crayon Small Storage Box
Amazon

Mr. Pen- Pencil Box, 2 Pack, Assorted Color for Kids, Plastic Hard Pencil Case, School Supply Crayon Small Storage Box

Price: $10.99 15% SavingsAmazon

Original: $12.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
KTRIO 12 Pocket Poly Project Organizer
Amazon

KTRIO 12 Pocket Poly Project Organizer

Price: $9.99 9% SavingsAmazon

Original: $10.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
350 Pack Paper Clips and Binder Clips Set by Luxurecourt - Binders &#38; Paperclips Assorted Sizes in Container with Compartments, Silver Paper Clips &#38; Black Binder clips for Home, School, Office Supplies
Amazon

350 Pack Paper Clips and Binder Clips Set by Luxurecourt - Binders & Paperclips Assorted Sizes in Container with Compartments, Silver Paper Clips & Black Binder clips for Home, School, Office Supplies

Price: $11.99 0% SavingsAmazon

Original: $11.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
EASTHILL Big Capacity Pencil Pen Case
Amazon

EASTHILL Big Capacity Pencil Pen Case

Price: $15.99 0% SavingsAmazon

Original: $15.99
Shop Now

Art Supplies

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
FIXSMITH Painting Canvas Panels, 8x10
Amazon

FIXSMITH Painting Canvas Panels, 8x10

Price: $15.99 15% SavingsAmazon

Original: $18.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Caliart Acrylic Paint Set with 12 Brushes, 24 Colors (59ml, 2oz) Art Craft Paints Gifts for Artists Kids Beginners &#38; Painters
Amazon

Caliart Acrylic Paint Set with 12 Brushes, 24 Colors (59ml, 2oz) Art Craft Paints Gifts for Artists Kids Beginners & Painters

Price: $25.99 27% SavingsAmazon

Original: $35.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Paint Brushes Set, 20 Pcs
Amazon

Paint Brushes Set, 20 Pcs

Price: $6.79 24% SavingsAmazon

Original: $8.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Chalk Markers - 8 Vibrant, Erasable, Non-Toxic, Water-Based, Reversible Tips, For Kids &#38; Adults for Glass or Chalkboard
Amazon

Chalk Markers - 8 Vibrant, Erasable, Non-Toxic, Water-Based, Reversible Tips, For Kids & Adults for Glass or Chalkboard

Price: $7.99 5% SavingsAmazon

Original: $8.49
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Crayola Construction Paper - 480ct (2 Pack)
Amazon

Crayola Construction Paper - 480ct (2 Pack)

Price: $12.34 17% SavingsAmazon

Original: $14.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
ARTISTRO Paint Pens for Rock Painting, Stone, Ceramic, Glass, Wood, Canvas, Set of 12
Amazon

ARTISTRO Paint Pens for Rock Painting, Stone, Ceramic, Glass, Wood, Canvas, Set of 12

Price: $17.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now