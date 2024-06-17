Sewing is no easy task, but it's a great way to craft unique, sustainable clothes that stand out in a sea of fashion carbon copies -- not to mention a rewarding hobby.
But how does one get started on their sewing journey? What kind of machine should you buy?
To find out more, we spoke to podcaster and sewing enthusiast Penny Snark, who previously spoke with "Good Morning America" about DIY Halloween costumes in fall 2023.
Snark's clothesmaking abilities extend far beyond the realm of costumes, though, so we wanted to know how she got into sewing and what advice she has for those who'd like to start their own journey into the practice.
"I officially got my sewing machine in 2019," the seamstress explained, "then, obviously, I started spending a lot more time at home!"
That ability to dedicate time to practicing paid off handsomely, as she's since started crafting more and more elaborate looks, including Victorian-inspired gowns, picnic-ready pinafores and more.
Helpful advice when starting to sew
One of the first steps to sewing bigger and more elaborate projects is finding the right machine to purchase.
A piece of advice Snark says was most helpful for her was honing in on what she wanted to make, then buying a machine with bells and whistles to support that goal.
"For the most part," she said, "most machines are going to be able to do all the basic stuff ... for me, I knew I wanted to make garments, so I knew I probably wanted an automatic buttonhole on my machine."
Others wanting to create clothing will discover plenty of trial and error at the outset, Snark warned, but it's important to remember that "you're thinking about your own body dimensions in a different way" that is likely new to you.
"Obviously when you shop for clothes, you have a basic idea, but sewing gives you a lot of freedom to adjust things -- it can also be really overwhelming," she continued.
She also noted that many people will have a tendency to obsess over the finer details such as linings and other inner portions of garments that look shop-made, but ultimately you get to decide what "wearable" means to you.
"If it looks good on the outside, I’m happy!" she said.
What's a good first sewing project?
"A pillow is super simple. A tote bag is also very simple," Snark said. "I think my advice, though, would be to make something you're excited to make!"
Since Snark said she knew she wanted to make clothes, she started with a simple A-line skirt, since she said she basically only needed "a waistband and a rectangle."
Another simple project that she said also became gifts for friends were bowl cozies (see a simple pattern here), something quick and easy but very useful for anyone who loves to eat soup or microwaved foods.
She also pointed out that you don't have to "graduate" from making one thing to the other. Pillows or tote bags are great for practicing straight seams, but if you really want to make clothes, you should go for it.
"It's always going to be easiest to put the time and energy into something that you're excited about making so it's not something you feel like you have to do," she said.
Saving money on sewing
We established that you don't have to spend top dollar on a fancy sewing machine at the outset, but Snark also suggests hitting thrift stores in your area for fabric you can repurpose to suit your needs.
She said she has used sheets, curtains and other materials salvaged from secondhand stores to create gorgeous creations, including the skirt below!
Don't be afraid to try unorthodox fabrics to create new clothes, she added. Even if they don't work out, you're only out a few bucks and can almost certainly recycle the fabric yet again for a smaller project later down the line.
When should you upgrade your machine?
Now that she's moving into more demanding projects, Snark said she has seen her machine "start to struggle" as the fabrics get heavier, the stitches more complicated and the layers add up.
If you encounter similar issues, you might want to look for a more powerful machine like the pricier Singer we've recommended below. These can much more easily handle fabrics like denim, leather or even thicker canvas used for objects like tote bags.
Now that you have a basic idea of how to find what you need, you can starting buying the tools and patterns to start you on the path to becoming a master clothesmaker.
Keep scrolling to shop sewing machines and notions!
