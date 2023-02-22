When it comes to teeth whitening, there are a plethora of at-home options available.
According to cosmetic dentist Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein, "At-home whitening kits may include whitening strips, lights, trays, etc. The results, when used regularly, appear over days or weeks."
No matter what option you pick, Rubinshtein suggests avoiding "drinks and foods that can cause excess staining including red wine, turmeric, coffee, tea, blueberries, and tomato products for at least 48 hours post-whitening procedure."
Shop our at-home whitening picks below, from toothpaste to whitening pens.
Kits
Go Smile Glow On The Go Teeth Whitening Device
Price: $79 • From: Ulta
Go Smile Glow On The Go is a powerful Blue Light device that takes teeth whitening to the next level. Refillable with the award-winning Go Smile On The Go Teeth Whitening Pen.
izzo Oral Care Kit, Electric Toothbrush and Teeth Whitener
Price: $129.95 • From: Amazon
An ergonomic rechargeable handle gives you better grip and control over your electric toothbrush, featuring three speed settings for a personalized clean.
BEAUTY ORA 3-Piece Me Pearl Ionic Teeth Whitening System
Sale: $99.99 • 33% SavingsSaks OFF 5THOriginal: $150
Help achieve a brighter smile in just five days with the Me Pearl Ionic Teeth Whitening system. It's a quick and easy five-minute treatment.
Strips
Crest 3D Whitestrips
Price: $29.99 • From: Amazon
This 30-minute teeth-whitening treatment makes it easy to whiten teeth without leaving the house and also comes with two bonus 1 Hour Express treatments for fast results.
Core Values Whitening Boost Kit Whitening Strips
Price: $9.99 • From: Bed Bath and Beyond
Use as an extra whitening boost for in-between treatments, or simply as a whitening touch-up.
Pens
Go Smile ON THE GO Teeth Whitening Pen
Price: $20 • From: Ulta
Go Smile On The Go Teeth Whitening Pen is the ultimate in effortless "any time, anywhere" teeth whitening.
Pankoo Teeth Whitening Pen
Price: $9.99 • From: Amazon
Pankoo teeth whitening pen makes it easy to whiten your teeth at home or on the move.
tarte Pearly Girl Vegan Teeth Whitening Pen
Price: $25 • From: Sephora
A vegan teeth-whitening pen to help reveal visibly whiter teeth while protecting tooth enamel.
Toothpaste
Bite Toothpaste Bits
Price: $34.99 • From: Amazon
Bite Toothpaste Bits are a plastic-free and travel-friendly way to brush your teeth. Perfectly portioned for easy travel and mess-free brushing.
Curaprox Flouride Toothpaste with Activated Charcoal
Price: $24.99 • From: Amazon
Black as night, but gently whitening, this activated charcoal teeth-whitening toothpaste removes stains and discoloration without abrasion or bleaching and has a nice mint flavor.
NOLIPEM Purple Whitening Tooth Foam
Price: $19.90 • From: Amazon
Purple Whitening Tooth Foam brightens teeth by utilizing color correcting technology, and contains purple water-soluble dye that can correct yellow teeth effectively.
Davids Natural Whitening Toothpaste
Price: $9.95 • From: Amazon
Plaque is the main enemy of teeth and Davids is designed to aggressively stop plaque from forming and reduce existing plaque buildup, while leaving your mouth feeling minty fresh and exceptionally clean.