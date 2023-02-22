When it comes to teeth whitening, there are a plethora of at-home options available.

According to cosmetic dentist Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein, "At-home whitening kits may include whitening strips, lights, trays, etc. The results, when used regularly, appear over days or weeks."

No matter what option you pick, Rubinshtein suggests avoiding "drinks and foods that can cause excess staining including red wine, turmeric, coffee, tea, blueberries, and tomato products for at least 48 hours post-whitening procedure."

Shop our at-home whitening picks below, from toothpaste to whitening pens.

Kits

Go Smile Go Smile Glow On The Go Teeth Whitening Device Price: $79 • From: Ulta Shop Now Go Smile Glow On The Go is a powerful Blue Light device that takes teeth whitening to the next level. Refillable with the award-winning Go Smile On The Go Teeth Whitening Pen.

izzo izzo Oral Care Kit, Electric Toothbrush and Teeth Whitener Price: $129.95 • From: Amazon Shop Now An ergonomic rechargeable handle gives you better grip and control over your electric toothbrush, featuring three speed settings for a personalized clean.

BEAUTY ORA BEAUTY ORA 3-Piece Me Pearl Ionic Teeth Whitening System Sale : $99.99 • 33% Savings Saks OFF 5TH Original: $150 Shop Now Help achieve a brighter smile in just five days with the Me Pearl Ionic Teeth Whitening system. It's a quick and easy five-minute treatment.

Strips

Crest Crest 3D Whitestrips Price: $29.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now This 30-minute teeth-whitening treatment makes it easy to whiten teeth without leaving the house and also comes with two bonus 1 Hour Express treatments for fast results.

Gloridea Gloridea Teeth Whitening Strips Sale : $19.99 • 13% Savings Amazon Original: $22.99 Shop Now Removes inside and outside (below the enamel surface) teeth stains from coffee, tea and wine, putting a new smile on your face!

Core Values Core Values Whitening Boost Kit Whitening Strips Price: $9.99 • From: Bed Bath and Beyond Shop Now Use as an extra whitening boost for in-between treatments, or simply as a whitening touch-up.

Pens

Go Smile Go Smile ON THE GO Teeth Whitening Pen Price: $20 • From: Ulta Shop Now Go Smile On The Go Teeth Whitening Pen is the ultimate in effortless "any time, anywhere" teeth whitening.

Pankoo Pankoo Teeth Whitening Pen Price: $9.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now Pankoo teeth whitening pen makes it easy to whiten your teeth at home or on the move.

tarte tarte Pearly Girl Vegan Teeth Whitening Pen Price: $25 • From: Sephora Shop Now A vegan teeth-whitening pen to help reveal visibly whiter teeth while protecting tooth enamel.

Toothpaste

Bite Bite Toothpaste Bits Price: $34.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now Bite Toothpaste Bits are a plastic-free and travel-friendly way to brush your teeth. Perfectly portioned for easy travel and mess-free brushing.

Curaprox Curaprox Flouride Toothpaste with Activated Charcoal Price: $24.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now Black as night, but gently whitening, this activated charcoal teeth-whitening toothpaste removes stains and discoloration without abrasion or bleaching and has a nice mint flavor.

NOLIPEM NOLIPEM Purple Whitening Tooth Foam Price: $19.90 • From: Amazon Shop Now Purple Whitening Tooth Foam brightens teeth by utilizing color correcting technology, and contains purple water-soluble dye that can correct yellow teeth effectively.

