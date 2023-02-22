When it comes to teeth whitening, there are a plethora of at-home options available.

According to cosmetic dentist Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein, "At-home whitening kits may include whitening strips, lights, trays, etc. The results, when used regularly, appear over days or weeks."

No matter what option you pick, Rubinshtein suggests avoiding "drinks and foods that can cause excess staining including red wine, turmeric, coffee, tea, blueberries, and tomato products for at least 48 hours post-whitening procedure."

Shop our at-home whitening picks below, from toothpaste to whitening pens.

Kits

Go Smile Glow On The Go Teeth Whitening Device
Go Smile

Go Smile Glow On The Go Teeth Whitening Device

Price: $79   From: Ulta

Go Smile Glow On The Go is a powerful Blue Light device that takes teeth whitening to the next level. Refillable with the award-winning Go Smile On The Go Teeth Whitening Pen.

izzo Oral Care Kit, Electric Toothbrush and Teeth Whitener
izzo

izzo Oral Care Kit, Electric Toothbrush and Teeth Whitener

Price: $129.95   From: Amazon

An ergonomic rechargeable handle gives you better grip and control over your electric toothbrush, featuring three speed settings for a personalized clean.

BEAUTY ORA 3-Piece Me Pearl Ionic Teeth Whitening System
BEAUTY ORA

BEAUTY ORA 3-Piece Me Pearl Ionic Teeth Whitening System

Sale: $99.99 33% SavingsSaks OFF 5TH

Original: $150
Help achieve a brighter smile in just five days with the Me Pearl Ionic Teeth Whitening system. It's a quick and easy five-minute treatment. 

Strips

Crest 3D Whitestrips
Crest

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Price: $29.99   From: Amazon

This 30-minute teeth-whitening treatment makes it easy to whiten teeth without leaving the house and also comes with two bonus 1 Hour Express treatments for fast results.

Gloridea Teeth Whitening Strips
Gloridea

Gloridea Teeth Whitening Strips

Sale: $19.99 13% SavingsAmazon

Original: $22.99
Removes inside and outside (below the enamel surface) teeth stains from coffee, tea and wine, putting a new smile on your face!

Core Values Whitening Boost Kit Whitening Strips
Core Values

Core Values Whitening Boost Kit Whitening Strips

Price: $9.99   From: Bed Bath and Beyond

Use as an extra whitening boost for in-between treatments, or simply as a whitening touch-up.

Editor's Picks

Pens

Go Smile ON THE GO Teeth Whitening Pen
Go Smile

Go Smile ON THE GO Teeth Whitening Pen

Price: $20   From: Ulta

Go Smile On The Go Teeth Whitening Pen is the ultimate in effortless "any time, anywhere" teeth whitening.

Pankoo Teeth Whitening Pen
Pankoo

Pankoo Teeth Whitening Pen

Price: $9.99   From: Amazon

Pankoo teeth whitening pen makes it easy to whiten your teeth at home or on the move.

tarte Pearly Girl Vegan Teeth Whitening Pen
tarte

tarte Pearly Girl Vegan Teeth Whitening Pen

Price: $25   From: Sephora

A vegan teeth-whitening pen to help reveal visibly whiter teeth while protecting tooth enamel.

Toothpaste

Bite Toothpaste Bits
Bite

Bite Toothpaste Bits

Price: $34.99   From: Amazon

Bite Toothpaste Bits are a plastic-free and travel-friendly way to brush your teeth. Perfectly portioned for easy travel and mess-free brushing.

Curaprox Flouride Toothpaste with Activated Charcoal
Curaprox

Curaprox Flouride Toothpaste with Activated Charcoal

Price: $24.99   From: Amazon

Black as night, but gently whitening, this activated charcoal teeth-whitening toothpaste removes stains and discoloration without abrasion or bleaching and has a nice mint flavor.

NOLIPEM Purple Whitening Tooth Foam
NOLIPEM

NOLIPEM Purple Whitening Tooth Foam

Price: $19.90   From: Amazon

Purple Whitening Tooth Foam brightens teeth by utilizing color correcting technology, and contains purple water-soluble dye that can correct yellow teeth effectively.

Davids Natural Whitening Toothpaste
Davids

Davids Natural Whitening Toothpaste

Price: $9.95   From: Amazon

Plaque is the main enemy of teeth and Davids is designed to aggressively stop plaque from forming and reduce existing plaque buildup, while leaving your mouth feeling minty fresh and exceptionally clean.