Joanna Gaines' signature aesthetic involves sophisticated neutrals and an airiness that many -- including her 13.7 million Instagram followers -- have adopted while decorating their own homes.

One easy way to mimic her style has been through Gaines' lifestyle brand Magnolia and its collaboration with Loloi, a Dallas-based rug company known for artisan-quality craftsmanship and delicately layered, intricate motifs meant to build the foundation for a beautifully layered home.

Together, the brands achieved this goal with lush creations featuring subtle prints, earthy neutrals and a soft weave that feels great to the touch but is sturdy enough to last years.

The collection is largely available in Loloi's Amazon store, with many products currently marked down, plus an additional 15% off coupon available when you add the product to your shopping cart.

Whether you're a fan of Gaines, the modern farmhouse look or just want to refresh your home for spring, check out some of the on-sale items below!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok. \

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Area rugs

26% off Amazon Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x Loloi Millie Collection MIE-03 Gold / Charcoal 7'-10" x 10' Area Rug This particular listing yields all sorts of varying price points depending on which size and colorway you choose, but we are especially fond of this larger option in the gorgeous but neutral gold and charcoal combo that will look great in nearly any space. $330.96

$452.03 Amazon Shop Now

24% off Amazon Loloi Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines Gigi Collection GIG-01 Grey/Ivory 7'-10" x 10' Area Rug This rug has the well-worn look Gaines' home lifestyle brand Magnolia is known for with a touch of French Provincial glamour that elevates any space. $281.32

$374.97 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon Loloi Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines Mona Collection MOA-01 Cocoa/Stone 5' x 7'-8" Area Rug This power-loomed area rug features traditional motifs and elegant colors that will take on dynamic shifts depending on your lighting, the time of day and the decor of the room around it. It's also easy to clean and ultra-soft, making it perfect for the family room or any other highly foot-trafficked area. Click the coupon for even bigger savings! $167.78

$209.97 Amazon Shop Now

Throw pillows & pillow covers

15% off Amazon Loloi Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines Jett Collection PMH0063 Beige 13'' x 21'' Cover Only For those who already have plenty of pillows, try this beige cover with fun texture and fringe to finish. Don't forget to click the coupon box when adding this option to your cart so you get an additional 15% off! $21.03

$24.99 Amazon Shop Now

13% off Amazon Loloi Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines Liv Collection PMH0064 Beige 13'' x 35'' Cover w/Poly Pillow Add cushion to the length of a loveseat or sofa: Try this elongated pillow that features a two-toned windowpane design in 100% cotton. $43.39

$49.99 Amazon Shop Now