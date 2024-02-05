What does Valentine's Day mean to Kristin Cavallari? We caught up with the mom of three to find out.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

"Good Morning America" asked Cavallari to share how she spends Valentine's Day with her kids, with the hope that it will inspire families to celebrate in a way that best suits their style. Cavallari is the founder and CEO of Uncommon James as well as host of the podcast "Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari."

Overall, Cavallari said she keeps things pretty low-key.

"I'll give my kids a bag and some small presents and candy, and decorate the kitchen, but nothing major," she said over email, explaining that she got her daughter a horse necklace and a T-shirt this year ("she's obsessed with horses") and shoes and candy for her boys.

Over the last few years, Cavallari said they've also chosen to dress up and go out to dinner.

"When we go to dinner, my boys love wearing their suits and my daughter will wear a pink or red dress. It's very cute that they love to get dressed up!" she said.

She added that her daughter also loves T-shirts and sweatshirts with heart prints, but Cavallari "[doesn't] always buy something new."

Cavallari, also a cookbook author, said she will make her kids "fun lunches for school," like "sandwiches cut out in heart shapes." She said she opts for big chocolate hearts for a sweet treat.

Crate & Barrel Heart Cookie Cutter $3.95 Crate & Barrel Shop Now

Amazon HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Heart $8.99 Amazon Shop Now

When it comes to ideas for gifts or treats kids can bring to their friends, Cavallari suggested Valentine's Day stickers or candy gummy lips, especially if a school doesn't allow homemade food.

Amazon GonLei 30 Sheets Valentine Stickers for Kids $6.99 Amazon Shop Now

Sur La Table Sur La Table Sour Gummy Lips $12.95 Sur La Table Shop Now

Finally, we asked Cavallari if having kids had changed her opinion on the holiday: "I just think it's made it more fun!" she said.

Want more options inspired by Cavallari's picks? Continue below to shop our finds!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

40% off Sur La Table Sur La Table XO Egg & Pancake Molds, Set Of 2 $7.76

$12.95 Sur La Table Shop Now

Sur La Table Lodge Heart Skillet, 9" $29.95 Sur La Table Shop Now

30% off Uncommon James Locked Heart Necklace $40.60

$58 Uncommon James Shop Now

30% off Uncommon James Full Heart Necklace $33.60

$48 Uncommon James Shop Now

Uncommon James White Heart Studs $48 Uncommon James Shop Now

Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Boys' 2-Piece Formal Suit Set $49.02 to $65.09 Amazon Shop Now

51% off Gap Kids Organic Cotton Cropped Graphic T-Shirt $12

$24.95 Gap Shop Now

H&M Printed Jersey Top $4.99 H&M Shop Now