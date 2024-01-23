If you're planning to celebrate your besties this Galentine's Day, we've got you covered.

Influencer and content creator Remi Bader curated a list for "GMA" that includes delicious and girlie gatherings to help you plan a get-together with your best gal pals.

From fashion picks for a girl's night out to planning a fun dinner date, check out Bader's picks below!

Girl's night out

"This green silky set is perfect for a more elevated evening look, while the denim set is a funky look for a night of fun and dancing with the girls. Both are great choices for Galentine's!"

At-home spa night

If you are thinking of hosting a spa night in with your gals, these are some of Bader's current must-haves in skin care.

"These are my two go-to items when I want a cleansing night-in that leaves my skin feeling great. The cleanser leaves my skin feeling fresh and rejuvenated, and the moisturizer keeps my skin hydrated through the night."

Hot Gal(entine's) walk

If you haven't come up with an idea just yet, your plans don't have to be extravagant: Bader suggests getting outside for a group walk.

"If you need to get outside and take a walk with your girls to decompress, these are my faves. The slip ties are perfect for a quick updo that won't crease your hair, and the lip balm is my new obsession -- smells like a creamsicle!"

Natural Galentine's glam night

"These are the single best makeup products for a natural look for dinner with your girls. The Tower 28 skin tint is my biggest obsession right now. It gives your face the perfect glow, has SPF and can be your moisturizer for under any other makeup if you're going for a natural look -- it's truly all you need on your face because of the tint it adds. This mascara is my forever go-to waterproof mascara that stays on despite sweat or anything. Trust me, it will stay on all night!"

