Macy's "Friends & Family" sale is happening now through Monday!
According to Macy's website, the event features brands that rarely go on sale. To shop, look for items labeled FRIEND for an extra 10-30% off regular and already-reduced prices.
The sale includes discounts on everything from men's and women's apparel to handbags, jewelry, home finds and beauty. Brands like Le Creuset, GreenPan, Ninja, Lauren Ralph Lauren, MAC, Lancôme and Armani Beauty are among those on sale.
Check out our picks below!
Deals on home and kitchen
INTERNATIONAL SILVER 18/0 Stainless Steel 51-Pc. Adventure Flatware Set, Created for Macy's
- $34.99
- $84
- Macy's
CUISINART CGG-403 3-in-1 Pizza Oven, Griddle, & Cast Iron Grill
- $199.99
- $249.95
- Macy's
FAIRFIELD SQUARE COLLECTION Brookline 1400 Thread Count 6 Pc. Sheet Set, Created for Macy's
- $88.20 - $96.60
- $210 - $230
- Macy's
CHARTER CLUB DAMASK Solid 550 Thread Count 100% Cotton 3-Pc. Sheet Set, Twin, Created for Macy's
- $27.93 - $164.50
- $45 - $235
- Macy's
GREENPAN Padova Reserve Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set, 10 Piece
- $359.99
- $666.99
- Macy's
SAMSONITE Spin Tech 5 20" Carry-on Spinner, Created for Macy's
- $100.79
- $319.99
- Macy's
Deals on apparel
NINA PARKER Trendy Plus Size Cropped Knot-Hem Top, Created for Macy's
- $48.30
- $69
- Macy's
I.N.C. INTERNATIONAL CONCEPTS Women's Linen Paperbag-Waist Pants, Created for Macy's
- $55.65
- $79.50
- Macy's
CARTER'S Toddler Boys Scuba Shark Rash Guard Top and Printed Swim Shorts, 2 Piece Set
- $23.10
- $44
- Macy's
Deals on shoes and accessories
LAUREN RALPH LAUREN Women's Freddi Slip-On Crisscross Mid Dress Sandals
- $93
- $155
- Macy's
Deals on beauty
LANCÔME Richelieu Wing Palette - Lancôme x The Louvre Collection
- $60.52
- $89
- Macy's