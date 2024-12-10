If you're struggling to find the perfect jeans, Madewell is always a great place to search -- especially since it's currently offering tons of bestselling styles for just $50.
Available in both men's and women's styles, the $50 deal applies to Madewell favorites like the women's Kick Out Crop, a chic everyday choice for work or play, and the Airy Stretch Denim version of the Slim Jeans for men, a versatile style that offers comfort and ease of movement.
Most of the styles on sale originally range in price from $128 to $148, offering a discount of more than 60%.
Whether you're looking to restock on a couple of classic denim shapes for everyday wear or you want to break out of your usual style and experiment with something new, keep reading to shop Madewell's $50 jeans sale.
