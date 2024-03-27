As the seasons transition from winter to spring, it's the perfect time to give your home a refresh and upgrade with tips from the stars of the show "Million Dollar Decorators" now streaming on Netflix.
Kathryn M. Ireland and Martyn Lawrence Bullard share their expert advice on how to elevate your space and bring a touch of luxury into your home. Discover how to seamlessly transition your decor from cozy winter vibes to fresh spring styles, with simple swaps like a decorative table lamp in place of a task light, or lighter colors in place of dark winter ones – all while shopping the stunning pieces featured in the show.
Get ready to turn your space into a million-dollar masterpiece with these exclusive insights into the world of high-end home decor.
Check it all out below!
Martyn's office space
Martyn recommends a chic table lamp, some stylish organization, and more to upgrade your office space.
Martyn's gallery wall
Be sure to mix up the size and shape of your items to make your gallery wall pop.
Corrigan Studio Unknown Space I Premium Gallery Wrapped Canvas - Ready To Hang
- $69.99
- $86.99
- Wayfair
Kathryn's office space
Stock your desk with acrylic accessories to keep things organized and visually pleasing.
SimpleHouseware Heavy Duty 3-Tier Metal Utility Rolling Cart, White
- $36.97
- $49.99
- Amazon
Kathryn's winter picks
Winter is all about being cozy. These blankets set the tone for a chic night in.
Kathryn's spring picks
Mix and match pillows in light linens for an airy spring feel.