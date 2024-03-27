As the seasons transition from winter to spring, it's the perfect time to give your home a refresh and upgrade with tips from the stars of the show "Million Dollar Decorators" now streaming on Netflix.

Kathryn M. Ireland and Martyn Lawrence Bullard share their expert advice on how to elevate your space and bring a touch of luxury into your home. Discover how to seamlessly transition your decor from cozy winter vibes to fresh spring styles, with simple swaps like a decorative table lamp in place of a task light, or lighter colors in place of dark winter ones – all while shopping the stunning pieces featured in the show.

Get ready to turn your space into a million-dollar masterpiece with these exclusive insights into the world of high-end home decor.

Check it all out below!

Martyn's office space

Martyn recommends a chic table lamp, some stylish organization, and more to upgrade your office space.

41% off Serena & Lily Abbey Table Lamp $349.99

$598 Serena & Lily Shop Now

23% off Serena Lily Como Petite Table Lamp $228

$298 Serena Lily Shop Now

CB2 CHELSEA CEMENT BOX SMALL $34.95 CB2 Shop Now

CB2 CHELSEA CEMENT BOX LARGE $49.95 CB2 Shop Now

CB2 FALLON BROWN LEATHER WASTEBASKET BY LAWSON-FENNING $149 CB2 Shop Now

Pottery Barn Foley Linen Pinboard $249 Pottery Barn Shop Now

Pottery Barn Fenton Woven Leather Dining Chair $499 to $599 Pottery Barn Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Horn and Bone Rectangular Tray $449 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

Amazon Star Style: Interiors of Martyn Lawrence Bullard $29.68 Amazon Shop Now

Martyn's gallery wall

Be sure to mix up the size and shape of your items to make your gallery wall pop.

CB2 'JIMI HENDRIX, 1969' PHOTOGRAPHIC PRINT IN BLACK FRAME 25.5"X21.5" $349 CB2 Shop Now

CB2 'TIGRESS' FRAMED REPRODUCTION BY JOHN MACALLAN SWAN 26"X14" $899 CB2 Shop Now

12% off Amazon Black Round Bathroom Mirror 20 inch $34.99

$39.99 Amazon Shop Now

69% off Wayfair Beachcrest Home Handmade Coastal Wall Decor on Grass $31.99

$105 Wayfair Shop Now

19% off Wayfair Corrigan Studio Unknown Space I Premium Gallery Wrapped Canvas - Ready To Hang $69.99

$86.99 Wayfair Shop Now

Crate & Barrel Mo's Crib Medium Woven Wall Art, Medium $249 Crate & Barrel Shop Now

Kathryn's office space

Stock your desk with acrylic accessories to keep things organized and visually pleasing.

Anthropologie Russell+Hazel Acrylic Bloc Collection Desk Storage $106 Anthropologie Shop Now

Anthropologie Russell+Hazel Acrylic Tape Dispenser $22 Anthropologie Shop Now

Anthropologie Russell+Hazel Golden Acrylic Scissors $22 Anthropologie Shop Now

Anthropologie Russell+Hazel Acrylic Phone Bloc $16 Anthropologie Shop Now

Anthropologie Russell+Hazel Acrylic Laptop Riser $64 Anthropologie Shop Now

20% off Anthropologie Liz Rattan Task Lamp $198.40

$248 Anthropologie Shop Now

Anthropologie Terrain Page Ceramic Vase $18 to $44 Anthropologie Shop Now

Pottery Barn Sunny Handwoven Basket Wall Art $249 to $499 Pottery Barn Shop Now

26% off Amazon SimpleHouseware Heavy Duty 3-Tier Metal Utility Rolling Cart, White $36.97

$49.99 Amazon Shop Now

The Container Store Umbra Trigon Magnetic Push-Pin Combo $53.99 The Container Store Shop Now

The Container Store Mia Boucle Rolling Chair $449.99 The Container Store Shop Now

Amazon A Life in Design: Celebrating 30 Years of Interiors by Kathryn M Ireland $25.61 Amazon Shop Now

Kathryn's winter picks

Winter is all about being cozy. These blankets set the tone for a chic night in.

46% off Serena & Lily Albion Mohair Throw - Persimmon $249.99

$468 Serena & Lily Shop Now

15% off Brooklinen Pendleton Pattern Throw ﻿Blanket $330.65

$389 Brooklinen Shop Now

Kathryn's spring picks

Mix and match pillows in light linens for an airy spring feel.

Pottery Barn Penelope Embroidered Pillow $79.50 to $102 Pottery Barn Shop Now

16% off Serena & Lily Boardwalk Rug $1248

$1498 Serena & Lily Shop Now

Pottery Barn Jolyn Paisley Embroidered Pillow $79.50 to $99 Pottery Barn Shop Now

Pottery Barn Down Alternative Pillow Inserts $16.50 to $34.50 Pottery Barn Shop Now

Wayfair Schumacher Saranda Flower 100% Cotton Fabric $129 Wayfair Shop Now