It's a big weekend for shopping!

Lori Bergamotto is rounding up all of the best Presidents Day weekend sales from retailers like Amazon, The Home Depot, Zappos and beyond, where there are deals on everything from stollers and carsets to mattresses, appliances, apparel and accessories.

For example, shop The Chill Mattress at Cocoon by Sealy for 35% off. Plus, get a free Sealy Sleep Bundle (including two memory foam pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector) with your purchase.

There's also up to $800 off select kitchen appliances at The Home Depot as well as up to $450 off laundry appliances.

Check out all of these deals and more below!

Amazon deals

Get your steps in while you work with this portable walking pad for your home or office. Shop it now for under $200!

39% off Amazon UREVO Under Desk Treadmill $199.97

Deals for your growing family: Babylist

Take 25% off these highly-rated Chicco products with code CHICCO25 through Feb. 19 on Babylist. The Keyfit 35 Infant Car Seat, for example, has 4.9 stars and boasts simple installation.

Babylist CHICCO KeyFit 35 Infant Car Seat $229.99 Babylist Shop Now

Babylist Bravo Primo Trio Travel System $649.99 Babylist Shop Now

Mattress deals: Cocoon by Sealy

Cocoon by Sealy is offering 35% off mattresses during its Presidents Day sale. This particular mattress has a near-perfect rating and over 8,400 reviews.

35% off Cocoon by Sealy The Chill Mattress, Queen $699

$1079 Cocoon by Sealy Shop Now

Furniture deals: West Elm

Don't miss out on up to 60% off home finds during West Elm's Presidents Day sale. Shop this cozy, fleecy Ross Chair for 19% off, for example, with a drink table to upgrade your reading corner. There are also deals on rugs, bedding, decor and more.

19% off West Elm Ross Chair $639.20

$799 West Elm Shop Now

0% to 13% off West Elm Mid-Century Drink Table (9.5") $129 - $149

$149 - $149 West Elm Shop Now

20% off West Elm Modern Bands TENCEL Rug $399.20 - $1359.20

$499 - $1699 West Elm Shop Now

Deals on home goods: The Home Depot

Take up to $800 off select kitchen appliances and $450 off laundry appliances during The Home Depot's sale. This LG stainless steel dishwasher has a 1-hour wash and dry cycle and TrueSteam technology that gets you "up to 60% less water spots," according to The Home Depot's website.

23% off The Home Depot LG 24 in. PrintProof Stainless Steel Smart Top Control Dishwasher with 1-Hour Wash and Dry, QuadWash Pro and TrueSteam $998

$1299 The Home Depot Shop Now

Deals on eyewear: Eyebuydirect

Looking for new glasses? They can be at your day in just two days! Eyebuydirect is offering 30% off orders $120 or more with code POWER30. With so many styles and colors to choose from, you can find a frame to match any outfit!

Eyebuydirect Vinyl frames $45 Eyebuydirect Shop Now

Deals on footwear: Zappos

These lightweight kicks come in five colors, from neutrals to brighter looks, including a color called cyber lilac, there's plenty for your kid to choose from!With a cushioned insole and rubber outsole for comfort and support, it’s made for durability!

This President's Day week, Zappos celebrates it's 25th birthday with sales on a number of popular brands, including Columbia, Tory Burch, Adidas, Sketchers and more.

19% off Zappos New Balance Kids Fresh Foam Arishi v4 Big Kid $48.57

$59.99 Zappos Shop Now

Deals on apparel: Macy's

Macy's is celebrating President's Day with major sales on ready to wear, active, men's, and kids apparel. You can find deals for the whole family.

If you’re looking to step up your activewear style, you don’t want to miss out on this sale! You can buy clothing from popular athletic brands like Reebok, Champion and Adidas for up to 25% off.