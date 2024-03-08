It's Ulta's Semi-Annual Beauty Event!

Starting March 8, Ulta's semi-annual beauty event will offer 50% off Daily Beauty Steals through March 28.

The daily offerings include discounts on brands like Estée Lauder, Anastasia Beverly Hills, TULA, Clinique, Fenty Beauty, NARS, MAC, It Cosmetics, Laura Mercier and so much more. Plus, shop hair care deals like pairs of shampoo and conditioner, starting at $25.

For example, today's 50% off steals include the beloved Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum for just $27.50. It has 4.5 stars on Ulta and more than 21,000 reviews. There's also Anastasia Beverly Hills' clear brow gel for $11 and Clinique cleansers for $13.

Don't wait to shop! Deals will update each day so if you see a brand you love on sale, be sure to add to cart while the offer lasts.

Continue below to shop our picks from today's deals and be sure to check back every day as new brands become available.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

March 8 deals

50% off Ulta Beauty Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum $27.50

50% off Ulta Beauty Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel Flexible Medium-Hold Eyebrow Setter $11

50% off Ulta Beauty Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer 3-in-1 Triangle Tip Easy Precision Eyebrow Pencil $13

50% off Ulta Beauty TULA 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream $29

50% off Ulta Beauty Tarte Maneater Mascara $13.50

50% off Ulta Beauty Clinique All About Clean Rinse-Off Foaming Face Cleanser $13

50% off Ulta Beauty Clinique All About Clean Liquid Facial Soap Extra Mild $13

50% off Ulta Beauty PEACH & LILY Power Calm Hydrating Gel Cleanser $14.50

50% off Ulta Beauty IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Spray $17

50% off Ulta Beauty Bio Ionic SMART-X Dryer And Diffuser Set $164.50

50% off Ulta Beauty Redken Extreme Length Triple Action Treatment Mask $16

50% off Ulta Beauty Beekman 1802 Dream Booster Bakuchiol Better Aging Serum $14.50

