It's the season for sales and Walmart is getting in on the action.
The retail giant is hosting a July savings event with exclusive deals for Walmart Plus members.
Click here to sign up for Walmart Plus if you haven't already and be sure to check back as more deals become available to shop.
What is Walmart Plus?
Walmart Plus offers customers many benefits and discounts including free shipping with no order minimum and savings on fuel at select locations.
When is Walmart Plus week?
Walmart Plus Week 2023 is July 6-13.
How much is Walmart Plus?
A Walmart Plus membership is $12.95 a month.
- 1
- 2June 30, 2023
- 3
Do I need to have a membership to shop?
While the beginning of the event is exclusively for Walmart Plus members, the sale opens to all customers on July 11.
What will be on sale?
Customers can expect to see deals on electronics, fashion, toys and more.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.