Amanda Kloots is paying tribute to her late husband Nick Cordero in a special way.

The fitness trainer took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she's altered her ring, and is allowing her heart to change while on an ongoing healing journey.

In a post made to her Instagram, Amanda Kloots reveals the alterations made to the engagement ring from her late husband. @amandakloots/Instagram

"I have not worn my wedding ring now for a couple of years and it was honestly making me so sad to see it in my jewelry box just collecting dust and not being worn," Kloots said in a video. "But also I didn't know what to do with it and it didn't feel right to wear, especially because it didn't fit any of my other fingers."

She went on to share that she contacted the designers of her engagement ring to ask if there any way to repurpose her heart-shaped diamond to create a look that's more "casual" and could be worn every day while still paying homage to her original.

Kloots admitted that she went back and forth and almost backed out of changing her beloved gem, but essentially ended up coming up with a design.

"Finding a new design, a more casual every day design, that fit my life now was tough," Kloots captioned the video. "I was super picky and very nervous to make this big change."

She continued, "When I received my new ring yesterday I cried. It felt like it signified a new chapter for me, another step forward. I love that I decided to make this change when I was ready and I love that the heart that he gave me will always be in mine."

Kloots' late Broadway star husband Codero died in 2020 after a monthslong battle with COVID-19 complications. Since his death, she has shared many heartwarming tributes through the years.