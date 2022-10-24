Blue Ivy Carter is willing to put up big money for what she wants.

The eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z was a high bidder at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala's live art auction at the Waco Theater Center in Los Angeles over the weekend, which raises funds to support the center's artistic and youth mentorship programs, according to a press release.

The 10-year-old was captured on video biding over $80,000 on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. The popular earrings once belonged to Beyoncé and were also worn by her grandmother Tina Knowles, who hosted this year's affair.

The high bidding moment was shared on Instagram by Mielle Organics CEO Monique Rodriguez, whose husband Melvin Rodriguez ended up winning the bid at $105,000.

This isn't Blue Ivy's first time raising her paddle at the star-studded event. In 2018, she bid on a painting of Sidney Poitier valued at $16,000. While the starting bid was $10,000, Blue Ivy was seen attempting to bid as high as $19,000 for it.

The theme of Saturday night's gala was "Harlem Nights" with a special nod to 1920s-1950s fashion. Notables such as Chloe and Halle Bailey, Tyler Perry, Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett and more were all in attendance at the event.

Tina Knowles posted a photo from the gala alongside her husband Richard Lawson and her grandson Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., whose parents are Tina Knowles' younger daughter and singer-songwriter Solange and Solange's ex-husband Daniel Smith, on Sunday.

"Saturday night was a dream come true," Knowles, the Waco Theater Center vice president and co-artistic director, wrote in the caption. "I have dreamed about bringing Harlem in the 1920'[s] thru the 50's to Los Angeles. I even sketched it up the way I dreamed it complete with Vintage Cars a stomping at the SAVOY Stage , The Cotton Club , Street signs park benches, mailboxes, street lights and all the foods taste and smells of New York City back in the Harlem renaissance!"