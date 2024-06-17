Looks like Brooke Shields is a Crocs girlie.
The actress and model attended the 77th annual Tony Awards wearing a vibrant yellow Monique Lhuillier dress that included sequins, a deep-V plunging neckline and a bow. She paired the look with pearl earrings and a small bronze purse.
While her dress was an amazing sight to see, it was Shields' casual footwear that really stole the scene. Shields posed for photographers, slightly pulling up her dress to show off her Crocs as she made a shocked facial expression.
"I got my Crocs! I couldn't do this in heels," Shields told People at the event.
Shields revealed on Instagram a few days prior to Sunday's awards ceremony that she had "double foot toe surgery," writing in the caption, "The feet pics are about to level up."
While Shield's monochromatic, high-low fashion moment may come as a shock to some, she's actually worn a similar look in the past.
In 2008, she was spotted in Santa Monica wearing a hot pink dress along with a pair of pink Crocs as she arrived for dinner at a restaurant with her husband Chris Henchy.