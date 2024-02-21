If you've heard that Diane von Furstenberg's iconic wrap dresses are headed to a Target near you soon, there were no lies told.

The legendary designer has teamed up with the retailer to launch a limited-edition collection, incorporating some of DVF's statement prints and signature styles, that's slated to be released on March 23.

Beyond traditional fashion picks, the line will also offer unique items in categories such as home and activewear.

Diane von Furstenberg has teamed up with Target to launch a limited edition collection featuring over 200 items. Courtesy of Target

The Diane von Furstenberg for Target collection is a collaboration between the famed fashion designer and her granddaughter, Talita von Furstenberg.

"Every collection we create is about making women feel confident so they can be the women they want to be," said Diane von Furstenberg in a statement. "Talita and I are proud to partner with Target to extend that invitation to even more women who want to experience timeless pieces that bring effortless glamour and empowerment to their everyday lives."

The collection includes over 200 items, encompassing everything from DVF's archival prints as well as new, exclusive patterns featuring florals, animal prints, geometric shapes and more — perfect for spring!

Starting at $3.99, there are items for women, girls and kids.

"Our partnership with Diane and Talita von Furstenberg represents Target at our best — curating an amazing and distinct assortment and offering it at exceptional prices," said Jill Sando, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of apparel & accessories, home and hardlines.

"Guests will fall in love with this inspiring and broad collection," Sando added. "There's so much to spark joy, just in time for new spring looks — available only at Target."

Furstenberg, who is also a well-known philanthropist and the founder/chairwoman of DVF, created her wrap dress in 1974, which ultimately became known as a symbol of power and independence for women.

She's also continued to empower women – like Talita, who's now the co-chairwoman of DVF and following in her grandmother's footsteps.

In 2021, Furstenberg released a book, titled "Own It: The Secret to Life," that's about embracing imperfections and turning them into strengths.