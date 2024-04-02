The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards were full of statement-making fashion looks from some of music's biggest stars.

Everyone from Beyoncé to JoJo Siwa turned heads on Monday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

There were also stylish appearances from iHeartRadio Music Award winners Cher, SZA and more.

In case you missed it, "GMA" has highlighted some of the standout looks from Monday's festivities. Scroll to check them out.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé walks onstage to accept the Innovator Award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, April 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Katy Perry

Katy Perry attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, April 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, April 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

SZA

SZA, winner of the R&B Song of the Year, R&B Album of the Year, and R&B Artist of the Year awards, poses in the press room during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, April 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. Aliah Anderson/WireImage via Getty Images

Cher

Cher, winner of the Icon Award, poses in the press room during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, April 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne poses in the press room during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, April 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. Aliah Anderson/WireImage via Getty Images

Lance Bass

Lance Bass attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, April 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ice Spice

Ice Spice, winner of the Best New Hip-Hop Artist award, attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, April 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Jared Leto