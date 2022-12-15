Iman is speaking her truth and inspiring others along the way as the cover subject for British Vogue's January 2023 issue.

The legendary model, 67, was photographed by Nadine Ijewere wearing a black skull cap by Norma Kamali and stylish red gloves designed by Sun Woo. Her look was complete with smoldering metallic eyeshadow, bronzed cheekbones and glossy nude lipstick.

There's also an additional cover of the model wearing a white caped ALAÏA dress, black pants and stacked see-through bangles by Alexis Bittar.

Fans were delighted to see Iman on the covers, which were also shared on social media, and left adoring praise in the comments.

"Our icon, thank you so much for paving the way for us ma'am," wrote Cameroonian model Valérie Ayena.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, FILE Iman attends the 2022 FGI Night of Stars Gala at Casa Cipriani on Oct. 13, 2022 in New York City.

In addition to posing for the head-turning cover photos, Iman opened up about her thoughts on aging and her inner confidence for the outlet's companion article.

"I come from Africa, we celebrate getting older," she told British Vogue.

"A friend was telling me there's been a rise in cosmetic surgery, all because [people] have been looking at themselves in Zoom meetings," she continued. "If you are worried about that, just put the camera up [so it's tilted down on your face], for God's sake."

She added, "This really is a mentality rooted in the West. For me, it has never been a problem."

The model also spoke up about the current state of fashion and how racism still plays a part. "There's always three steps forward, five steps back," she said.